Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby makes his opinion heard on Macklin Celebrini potentially making Olympic team

Sidney Crosby believes Macklin Celebrini deserves to be discussed for the 2026 Olympic team. The two played together at the 2025 IIHF World Championship earlier this year.

Canada lost to Denmark in the quarterfinals, but Celebrini impressed many and helped Canada finish first in Group A. He finished with six points (three goals and three assists) and a plus-minus 9 rating in eight games.

Crosby told The Athletic’s Chris Johnston i n an interview that Celebrini has earned the right.

"He’s (Celebrini) earned the right to be in the conversation," Crosby said. "He’s an incredible player. Just his all-around game at his age is pretty impressive."

Celebrini’s NHL rookie season with the San Jose Sharks added to his case. He was named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team in June. Celebrini scored 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in his first season. He also led rookies in scoring per game.

Sidney Crosby praised the young center’s maturity and work ethic.

"He’s committed defensively, he competes hard," Crosby said about Celebrini. "He’s got a pretty mature game for his age. I think having that experience at worlds can only help. I’m sure he built confidence from that."

Sidney Crosby also noted that playing with him daily during the international tournament showed his effort. He believes the experience at Worlds gave Celebrini confidence.

"I know being on the ice with him, and then seeing him out there day to day and what he puts into it, I’m sure that’s something that’s made him a better player right away," Crosby said. "As the year went on last year, he got better and better, and that’ll be a big building block."

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver was drafted No. 1 in 2024. He scored in his NHL debut and later recorded a hat trick (five points) against the Minnesota Wild in April. So, his impact is already clear, and all these factors make Celebrini a serious option for Team Canada.

Sidney Crosby had no 'advice' for Celebrini during World Championship

In May, when asked to give advice to Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby spoke about his maturity. He said Celebrini has handled things very well.

"I don't really have much advice," Crosby said, for Celebrini, via NHL.com. "He's handled it pretty well. He's mature. He loves the game. Loves to compete. He cares about every facet of the game on both sides of the puck... I think he's on the right track."

Crosby added that Celebrini does not need much advice, since he is managing expectations and pressure effectively at a young age.

