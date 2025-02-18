Team USA injury report for 4 Nations: Looking at Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk and other players' reason for absence

Team USA currently faces a complicated injury situation at the 4 Nations Face-Off. At the moment, the American side is down four players from its original roster. The concerning injury situation has put Team USA in a precarious situation as it takes on Team Sweden in both teams’ final round-robin match at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

According to insider Chris Johnston, here’s a rundown of the Americans’ current injury report:

Team captain Auston Matthews was held out of Monday night’s clash against Sweden as a precautionary measure. Matthews is apparently dealing with an upper-body issue and it is said that it’s not significant.

Matthew Tkachuk was also kept out of the lineup on Monday night after sustaining a lower-body injury in the third period of Team USA’s game against Team Canada.

Brady Tkachuk suffered a spill early in Monday night’s game and left after skating just one shift. There is no word on his injury as of yet.

Vincent Trocheck also left the game in the first period. There is no word on his status.

While Matthews is believed to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada, his status remains a mystery. As for the other wounded Team USA players, more should be known about their status ahead of Thursday night’s final match.

Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk said he was feeling good while being evaluated

Matthew Tkachuk was a scratch for Monday night’s game against the Swedes as a precautionary measure. It is believed he sustained a lower-body injury in the game against Canada on Saturday night.

When asked about Tkachuk’s injury situation, American coach Mike Sullivan said the former was still being evaluated.

“Right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors. That’s all I can offer. We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more,” Sullivan said (via NHL.com).

Meanwhile, Tkachuk tried to reassure fans and the media by downplaying his injury.

"I feel good. Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good,” Tkachuk said (via NHL.com).

It remains to be seen if Tkachuk will be “all good” to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team Canada. The intensity level expected in that game could exceed Tkachuk’s current physical condition. But knowing how much of a fierce competitor Tkachuk is, it's safe to assume he would be willing to give it his best even if he’s not 100%.

