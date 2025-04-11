"Thanks for making life so special": K'Andre Miller pens heartfelt message on girlfriend Addison's birthday

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller’s partner Addison Clark celebrated her birthday this week. Miller shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories on Thursday, accompanied by a sweet wish for his girlfriend on the special occasion.

One of the photos showed Addison standing on a beach wearing a light blue off-the-shoulder dress. The image was originally taken when the couple went on a vacation to the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

Miller penned a sweet birthday wish for his partner, writing:

“Happy Birthday my love”

via Instagram /@kandre.miller

In the next story, K'Andre Miller and Addison can be seen walking across a rope bridge greenery. He wore a black printed shirt and white shorts while Addison sported a pink two-piece outfit.

“Thanks for making life so special 😇”

via Instagram /@kandre.miller

Miller and Clark have been together for well over a year now. They made their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2023.

K'Andre Miller and Addisson Clark took a trip to the Dominican Republic

Earlier this year, during the 4 Nations Faceoff break, K'Andre Miller and his partner Addison Clark took a vacation to the Dominican Republic. Addison shared several photos from their trip on her Instagram account in February.

One of the clicks saw the couple posing on a beach at sunset. In other pictures, they were seen in an open-top off-road vehicle with Addison wearing a blue bandana and both wearing helmets. Another photo showed Miller holding a small monkey while a fourth saw the Rangers D-man at a cafe’s garden at night.

“Core memories 🐒🏝️🩵”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

The couple also enjoyed some time on the beach and a tennis court with Addison holding a racket while Miller wore white shorts in one of those pictures. They later shared a photo from a restaurant and another showed them in hiking gear, both wearing harnesses and sunglasses. The last photo in the series showed them sharing a kiss on the beach.

This wasn’t the couple’s first trip together. During the previous offseason, Miller and Clark attended the Minnesota State Fair where they posed with stuffed animals Miller won in a football-throwing game.

Clark also shared a video of their roller coaster ride where she admitted to having anxiety about rides. The couple then finished their summer by attending a Zach Bryan concert in Minneapolis.

