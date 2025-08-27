"That brotha gone": NHL fans fuel Connor McDavid exit speculation amid Oilers star's mixed response on contract extension

Connor McDavid’s comments about his contract extension have left NHL fans talking. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who is set to become a free agent after next season, did not give a clear answer on when a new deal might get done. His careful response has fueled talk about his future.At Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp in Calgary, McDavid repeated that his focus is still on Edmonton.“I have every intention to win in Edmonton,” he said on Wednesday. “That’s my only focus. Maybe next to winning a gold medal for Canada. ... I’m taking my time, going through it with my family, my agent, everybody involved. We’re going through it slowly.”Speaking about the timeline, he added,“I’d say all options are on the table, really.”NHL insider Chris Johnston posted Connor McDavid’s words on X, which quickly drew fan reactions.&quot;Leafs should be all over this,&quot; a fan said.Nicholas Edward Foles @FolesmaniaLINK@reporterchris Leafs should be all over this&quot;That brotha gone,&quot; commented another fan.JOKER PICKZ 🃏 @JokerPickzLINK@reporterchris That brotha gone&quot;He realizes it isn’t possible to win Edmonton 😂😂😂😂 WELCOME HOME CONNOR,&quot; one user pointed out.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;He will win in Edmonton as a member of the Maple Leafs,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Connor McDavid YOU are a Toronto Maple Leaf!,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Sam meanwhile: oh, I cannot wait to beat my national teammate for a third straight year again,&quot; a fan pointed at Sam Bennett’s role in those losses.McDavid had a strong postseason with 33 points, but could not help the Oilers past Florida. He was held without a point in the deciding game. With his contract ending after the 2025-26 season, fans are left wondering what he will do next.Oilers CEO shared his take on Connor McDavid's extensionEarlier this week, on Monday, Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson spoke about Connor McDavid’s contract. McDavid has been eligible for an extension since July, but has not signed yet. Speaking on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Jackson affirmed that extension talks will be short and simple.&quot;It's not going to be a long negotiation,&quot; Jackson said about McDavid's contract, &quot;I think that it won't be, ... and I think that when Connor's ready, like, we'll have the discussion and we'll get a deal done.&quot;Jackson believes the team is close to lifting the Stanley Cup after making it to the finals for two straight seasons, something McDavid wants. And he hinted that a deal could be signed before the season kicks in.