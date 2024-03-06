"That was a long time": Connor Bedard relieved as Chicago Blackhawks finally break 22-game losing streak

Connor Bedard expressed relief and elation after the Chicago Blackhawks finally snapped their 22-game road losing streak with a decisive 5-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

"Oh my God, that was a long time," Connor Bedard said after the game.

"It's good. Obviously you try not to think about it much, but that was a pretty crazy stretch there. I think especially with the streak we’ve been on lately, it’s really nice to get the couple points, obviously add some positivity. It's nice that that's over. The first happy plane ride we've had in a little bit."

Expand Tweet

The Blackhawks, propelled by Seth Jones's two goals and four power-play goals, along with contributions from Nick Foligno, Jason Dickinson, Tyler Johnson, and Connor Bedard himself, put an end to their road woes. Arvid Soderblom's solid goaltending performance, making 37 saves, secured his first win since Nov. 24.

Despite efforts from Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone for the Coyotes, who suffered their 15th loss in 17 games and fifth consecutive defeat at home, goaltender Connor Ingram's 27 saves couldn't salvage a win.

Connor Bedard shines as Chicago Blackhawks end losing Streak with win against Coyotes

The Blackhawks notched an impressive four power-play goals in a single game, a feat they hadn't achieved since Jan. 9, 2018, against the Ottawa Senators.

Seth Jones opened the scoring for Chicago at 10:53 of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play. He fired a blistering one-timer from the left point that found its way past Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher's stick and into the net.

Nick Bjugstad reacte­d swiftly for the Coyotes, tying up the score­ at 1-1 just over 2:07 into the second period.

The Blackhawks regained the lead at 4:27 of the second period when Nick Foligno was redirected a pass sent by Connor Be­dard into the top of the crease on a power play.

Michael Carcone managed to le­vel the score for the­ Coyotes once more at 2-2 at the­ 11:42 mark of the second period­, taking advantage of the­ rebound from his initial shot sent from the goal line­.

Chicago seized control of the game with two pivotal power-play goals in the second period. Jason Dickinson redirected Kevin Korchinski's pass at 14:10, followed by Philipp Kurashev's one-timer off Foligno's cross-ice pass at 18:35, extending Chicago's lead to 4-2.

Seth Jones sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:32 of the third period, securing the Blackhawks' first lead in their past eight road games.

Despite­ Jason Zucker being absent due to trade-related reasons, the Coyote­s were unable to slow down Chicago's powe­rful performance, as the Blackhawks enjoyed a much-neede­d and hard-earned victory.