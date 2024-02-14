"That old man was a beast": Marc Methot applauds 36-year old Ottawa Senators veteran's performance in win vs Blue Jackets

Former Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot took to social media to commend the remarkable performance of 36-year-old veteran Claude Giroux in Tuesday night's showdown against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Giroux showcased his enduring skill and leadership, contributing a goal and two assists in the Senators' decisive 6-3 victory.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Methot lauded Giroux's performance, acknowledging the significance of his contributions amidst the excitement surrounding Brady Tkachuk's hat trick. Methot said:

"Brady’s hat trick was awesome, but let’s not sleep on Claude Giroux’s game tonight. That old man was a beast."

This praise underscores the impact Giroux's influence on the ice is still notable, even as he moves into the later parts of his career.

Giroux showed he's more than just a player; he's a game-changer, particularly when it comes to the Senators' standout moments on special teams. For instance, his part in Tkachuk's power-play goal wasn't only assisting; he also managed to pull off a shorthanded goal, all while setting up another one of Tkachuk's fantastic hat trick goals. This proves his valuable and dependable nature in key situations.

This season, Giroux scored 46 points in 49 games. Age seemingly has no bearing on him, as he's proving he's still an asset for the Senators. On Tuesday, he reached an important milestone – a multi-point game. The seasoned forward continuously helps his team win.

A look at Marc Methot's tenure with Ottawa Senators

In July 2012, the Senators got Marc Methot in a swap with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fast-forward, Methot became a mainstay on their defensive front. He first worked alongside top-shelf defense player Erik Karlsson. Methot provided a steady calming influence on Ottawa's defense. This became key, particularly when Karlsson got injured in the 2012-2013 season.

Methot's dependability was noticed far beyond Ottawa. This is highlighted by his invite to Team Canada's training camp for the 2014 Winter Olympics. He didn't earn a spot on the final team, but just being in the camp showed Methot's strong reputation in the hockey community.

Methot inked a hefty contract extension with the Senators in 2015, echoing his valuable role. But 2017 brought a big challenge. An unlucky hit from Sidney Crosby caused a severe hand injury, pushing Methot to the sidelines. But he wasn't out for long. He bounced back during the playoffs, critically aiding the Senators to reach the Eastern Conference finals.