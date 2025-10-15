"That's what $9 mil gets you in Edmonton": Social media cooks Darnell Nurse for skating mishap during Oilers vs. Rangers at MSG

  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 05:59 GMT
Social media cooks Darnell Nurse for skating mishap during Oilers vs. Rangers at MSG

NHL fans on social media trolled Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for his hilarious skating mishap during Tuesday's 2-0 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

In the second period, Nurse attempted a fake move but overdid it while the Rangers were on the forecheck. He nearly had a cartoonish fall while attempting the move behind the net.

Fans on X didn’t hold back, mocking the mistake from a player earning $9.25 million annually. One tweeted:

"Apparently that’s what $9 mil gets you in Edmonton."
Another chimed in:

"9.25M for 4 more seasons after this one."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

What made them think "oh let me pay Darnell Nurse $9.25 MILLION dollars." Who's the GM? a third fan wrote.
"McDavid took a $5M a year pay cut so they could employ this… he’s so gone when the extension expires," one X user posted.
"Whoever that is I assume the Sabres will be trading for him soon," another said.
"Darnell Nurse is so bad. Wow," another chimed in.

Darnell Nurse heaps praise on Stuart Skinner for his first shutout win

Darnell Nurse praised Stuart Skinner for his performance against the Rangers. Skinner made 30 saves and secured his first shutout victory of the season. After the game, Nurse said of Skinner (via NHL.com):

"Huge for us, huge for us all night. Obviously, there's going to be breakdowns, there's going to be moments where you got to make big saves, and he did that a handful of times for us tonight. So, very confident with him back there."

Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic were the two goal scorers for the Oilers in the win. The Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division with a 3-0-1 record and will face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Also Read: 3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 2-0 shutout win over New York Rangers

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

