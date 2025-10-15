"That's what $9 mil gets you in Edmonton": Social media cooks Darnell Nurse for skating mishap during Oilers vs. Rangers at MSG

NHL fans on social media trolled Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for his hilarious skating mishap during Tuesday's 2-0 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. In the second period, Nurse attempted a fake move but overdid it while the Rangers were on the forecheck. He nearly had a cartoonish fall while attempting the move behind the net. Fans on X didn’t hold back, mocking the mistake from a player earning $9.25 million annually. One tweeted:&quot;Apparently that’s what $9 mil gets you in Edmonton.&quot;Gerry Maier @maier_gerryLINK@spittinchiclets @BizNasty2point0 Apparently that’s what $9 mil gets you in EdmontonAnother chimed in:&quot;9.25M for 4 more seasons after this one.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:What made them think &quot;oh let me pay Darnell Nurse $9.25 MILLION dollars.&quot; Who's the GM? a third fan wrote.&quot;McDavid took a $5M a year pay cut so they could employ this… he’s so gone when the extension expires,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;Whoever that is I assume the Sabres will be trading for him soon,&quot; another said.&quot;Darnell Nurse is so bad. Wow,&quot; another chimed in.Darnell Nurse heaps praise on Stuart Skinner for his first shutout winDarnell Nurse praised Stuart Skinner for his performance against the Rangers. Skinner made 30 saves and secured his first shutout victory of the season. After the game, Nurse said of Skinner (via NHL.com):&quot;Huge for us, huge for us all night. Obviously, there's going to be breakdowns, there's going to be moments where you got to make big saves, and he did that a handful of times for us tonight. So, very confident with him back there.&quot;Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic were the two goal scorers for the Oilers in the win. The Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division with a 3-0-1 record and will face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday.Also Read: 3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 2-0 shutout win over New York Rangers