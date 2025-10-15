  • home icon
  3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 2-0 shutout win over New York Rangers ft. Stuart Skinner

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 2-0 shutout win over New York Rangers ft. Stuart Skinner

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:25 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers notched a huge 2-0 over the struggling New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Oilers got a second-period tally from Trent Frederic to lift them to the win. Adam Henrique added an empty-net tally to seal the victory late in the third period. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner made 30 saves for his first clean sheet of the season.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 of 21 shots, but the Rangers could not score. The Blue Shirts were shut out for the third time at home this season.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their shutout win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from shutout win over New York Rangers

#3 Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard had a solid game on Tuesday night in New York. The Edmonton Oilers’ blueliner hit the ice for 22:08 over 22 shifts. He notched four shots on goal, while blocking three.

His presence has been pivotal for the Oilers as the club’s top defenseman. He showed why he’s the undisputed number-one D-man, providing offensive punch and decent defensive skills.

While Bouchard didn’t register on the scoresheet, he continues to evolve as a legit top-tier NHL defenseman.

#2 Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic has largely played a bottom-six role for the Edmonton Oilers. Against the Rangers, he skated for 12:54 over 16 shifts.

But it was his goal in the second period that made the difference in the game. Here’s a look at the tally:

The play started with a Rangers’ turnover in the Oilers’ zone. The stretch pass from Kasperi Kapanen to Frederic created a breakaway opportunity. Then, Frederic channeled his inner goal scorer to go five-hole on Shesterkin.

The goal put the Oilers up 1-0 and would stand as the game-winner. Frederic’s first of the season could be the catalyst for a solid offensive season.

#1 Stuart Skinner

The oft-criticized Edmonton Oilers’ netminder was brilliant on Tuesday night. He stopped all 30 Rangers’ shots to earn his first shutout of the campaign.

In particular, Stuart Skinner made on larcenous save late in the game to preserve the win.

Here’s a look at Skinner’s blatant robbery:

New York forward Sam Carrick broke through, getting a clear path to the net. He then lifted the puck as he attempted to go top corner on Skinner. But the Oilers’ goalie was equal to the task, making a tremendous glove save to preserve the win.

Skinner’s efforts earned him the game’s first star.

The Oilers will continue their East Coast trip as they visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor's passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

