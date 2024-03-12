"That's a bad hit. 5 games": Fans react to Matt Rempe's ejection for elbowing Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler

New York Rangers fans and hockey enthusiasts alike are reacting after rookie sensation Matt Rempe was ejected for a dangerous elbowing incident against New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. The hit occurred late in the second period, sending shockwaves through the arena and sparking immediate debate among fans online:

Matt Rempe receives calls for suspension from fans and analysts after elbow hit on Jonas Siegenthaler

Matt Rempe, who has quickly endeared himself to Rangers faithful for his gritty style of play, found himself in hot water once again as he delivered a blow to Siegenthaler's head with his elbow.

As the Devils defenseman dumped the puck into the zone, Rempe barreled across the ice, leaving Siegenthaler slow to rise and visibly shaken. The severity of the hit was evident as Siegenthaler was forced to exit the game due to an apparent injury.

Adding fuel to the fire, Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid received a misconduct penalty after attempting to confront Rempe following the incident. This marked the second time Rempe has been ejected for a hit in a game against the Devils, as he previously received a game penalty for a hit to the head of Devils forward Nate Bastian just weeks prior.

Despite the outcry from opposing teams and fans alike, Rempe escaped suspension for the earlier incident, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding his actions.

Rempe, at just 21 years old, has quickly become a polarizing figure in the NHL for his fearless and aggressive style of play. Since making his debut just a month ago, he has amassed an impressive 54 penalty minutes in just 10 career games.

While his tenacity has earned him the adoration of Rangers supporters, it has also drawn criticism from those who argue that his reckless play poses a danger to his fellow competitors.

Not only has Rempe won over the hearts and minds of many NHL fans due to his colossal hits, but he has also developed into a subtle scorer. So far in 10 games, Rempe has a goal and an assist, with his lone goal a game-winner against the Philadelphia Flyers. Rempe has only posted a negative plus/minus in one game this season in the bigs.

In the aftermath of the elbowing incident, calls for Matt Rempe to face a substantial suspension have echoed throughout the hockey community. Many fans and analysts believe that a mere ejection from the game does not suffice for such a blatant infraction.

It will be interesting to see if Rempe receives any subsequent punishment for his actions.