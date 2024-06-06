"That's a bit excessive don't you think": Fans react to Jacob Trouba raising suicide awareness in response to Pasha Eshghi's criticism 

NHL fans on the internet reacted to Jacob Trouba's suicide awareness post on X/Twitter in response to Pasha Eshghi's criticism of the New York Rangers captain. Following the Rangers' elimination from the playoffs, Trouba received a lot of criticism for the series' loss against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.

He had a bit of an inconsistent series against the Panthers, managing to score three points. However, in the games where the Rangers were defeated, Trouba wasn't as effective on the ice.

During a recent episode of "Spittin' Chiclets", the podcast hosts, particularly Pasha Eshghi, strongly criticized Trouba in a way that appeared to some fans as more of a personal attack on Trouba than a critique of his gameplay.

Trouba responded to the criticism, calling out Eshghi for his comments and mentioning PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray, who recently died by suicide, as a reason why media personalities like Eshghi should avoid making such personal attacks.

Here's what fans on X/Twitter had to say about Trouba's post in response to Eshighi's criticism.

"Well, that’s a bit excessive don’t you think?"

"Stop gaslighting and take criticism Jesus Christ what did I just read."

"The issues you speak of are real and need to be talked bout, however using this to try to shutdown any criticism of you as a player and even more so a dirty player is incredibly soft," said another fan on X.

"Man this is a tough one because mental health awareness and support is so important and good on you for spreading that But doing it in the name of a podcast saying you're bad at hockey seems like such a weird and unproductive move," one fan voiced their opinion.

"This is what I'm talking about man. These guys have no idea how their words and responses have on these players and their families even more so. You have no idea who is reading or watching what you're posting. Zero reason to ever go this deep into someone's life over a game," another fan opined.

"Nah you might be the softest guy in the league if you can’t handle some podcasts saying your a bad player," another fan wrote.

Jacob Trouba reflects on series loss to Panthers

The Florida Panthers eliminated the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 2-1 win. The Panthers will be up against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals, beginning on Saturday.

In a post-game media interactions, the Rangers captain reflected on his team's near miss in the series (via NHL.com):

"I don't think you can say they don't deserve to win. I think they definitely deserved to win series. We were right there, but just came up a little short. It just felt special this year," Trouba said. "It felt like we had something in this room. There was a bond."

Jacob Trouba had seven points through a goal and six assists in 16 post-season games for the Blue Shirts this year.