Rangers’ Jacob Trouba speaks out against Pasha Eshghi’s critique, citing Grayson Murray’s suicide

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba fired back at Pasha Eshghi. Trouba ripped into Eshghi following comments made on a recent episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

Specifically, Trouba highlighted how mental illness is a serious situation among athletes. Trouba cited the death of professional golfer Grayson Murray as an example of these struggles.

The New York Post quoted Jacob Trouba, stating:

"Suicide rates have doubled in the past 20 years in U.S. college athletes,” Trouba said. “11 days ago, a PGA Tour golfer tragically took his own life after a mental health battle, and people asked how that was possible."

Since his comments, Jacob Trouba pledged that sales from his 24-inch poster would go toward the Athletes for Hope Foundation. The initiative is aimed directly at addressing Eshghi’s comments alleging Trouba’s disregard for other athletes’ mental health.

Trouba went on to conclude his statement, saying per the New York Post:

"We must do better than this."

He tagged Eshghi, Ryan Whitney, and the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast in his reply.

The Rangers’ defenseman has stood out for his support of charitable causes throughout the league. His support of such causes earned him this year’s Mark Messier Leadership Award.

The bulk of proceeds from the sale of his posters has supported the Garden of Dreams and Epilepsy Foundation.

Jacob Trouba's passion for art

Jacob Trouba is known for his success on the ice, but he has also become an accomplished artist. His artistic endeavors have allowed him to support charitable causes.

On his website, Trouba talks about his artistic journey. On the homepage, he wrote:

"Let me share with you how my love for painting emerged and has led me on another fascinating journey."

Describing his personal journey as a painter, Trouba wrote under the “My Story” of his website:

"I wanted not only to understand the process of painting but also to find my voice and identity as a painter."

Trouba mentioned Yves Klein as an inspiration for his painting technique. This influence led to his unique style.

"I suggested that striking the canvas with my painted body in hockey gear could give me the immediacy and physicality in a way that also coincides with my identity. I could create my own event with each strike and build composition through successive hits to the canvas rather than translating objects of my work."

The technique has enabled Trouba to find that inner voice, and proceeds from his art sales support the Garden of Dreams Foundation.