"That's not good"; "Soft Americans": Hockey fans react as Brady Tkachuk exits USA vs Sweden 4 Nations game with undisclosed injury 

United States winger Brady Tkachuk left Monday's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Sweden due to an undisclosed injury.

The incident occurred in the first period when Tkachuk was skating towards the net and lost his balance, colliding with the goalpost. It appeared that his lower body made contact with the post.

Although he briefly returned to the ice later in the period, Tkachuk only played a 14-second shift before exiting the game.

Here's how hockey fans on X/Twitter reacted to Brady Tkachuk's departure against Sweden.

"That’s not good," one fan posted.

Another chimed in:

"Soft Americans."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"This game does not really matter…we need all hands on deck on Thursday!" another fan said.

"I'm assuming they are just being precautionary because this game doesn't matter to them at all. Might as well rest guys," one fan opined.

"They are not the bash brothers .. so cringe the way journalists just throw around names now," a fan said.

"All happy to win the battle. Now it’s time for the war to begin.. let’s go Canada," one fan added.

The injury remains undisclosed, and speculation is whether it was due to legitimate concerns regarding his injury or simply a precautionary measure.

