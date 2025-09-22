  • home icon
  "That's a penalty shot": NHL fans react to Matthew Schaefer's backcheck on Matvei Michkov's breakaway attemp

"That's a penalty shot": NHL fans react to Matthew Schaefer's backcheck on Matvei Michkov's breakaway attemp

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 22, 2025 07:10 GMT
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders - Source: Getty
NHL fans react to Matthew Schaefer's backcheck on Matvei Michkov's breakaway attemp - Source: Getty

NHL fans on social media reacted to the New York Islanders' first overall pick in the 2025 draft, Matthew Schaefer, for his backcheck on the Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov during a breakaway point.

In the Islanders' preseason opener against the Flyers on Sunday, Schaefer made a standout defensive play in overtime. With the game tied 2-2 after Michkov's late third-period goal, Schaefer used his elite skating to catch up to the Flyers forward on what appeared to be a clear breakaway opportunity.

Matthew Schaefer stripped the puck cleanly, preventing a potential game-winner. Here's the video of the play:

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said:

"That's a penalty shot lol."
Another chimed in:

"Looks like Sanderson out there with skating like that he's going to be good."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Can you play the awful pass that lead to the flyers goal? He has nhl skill and should be real good but there is no need to rush him unless you just want to fill seats," a third fan wrote.
"The skating by Schaefer holy moly that was a BEAUTIFUL stop on Michkov," one X user posted.
"Looks like Sanderson out there with skating like that he's going to be good," another wrote.
"Holy cement wheels out of michkov," another chimed in.

Matthew Schaefer opens up about fans chanting his name during preseason game

Matthew Schaefer notched his first assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Fans chanting his name after the assist gave the 18-year-old defenseman shivers.

“I definitely got shivers. We thought it was for Maisie, but I guess it was for me. You get chills. It's pretty cool, because the fans are right behind you," he said via Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov scored a goal for the Flyers in the win. Schaefer and the Islanders will be up against the New Jersey Devils in their next preseason matchup on Tuesday. The puck at Prudential Center drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Abhishek Dilta

