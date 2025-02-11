Thatcher Demko injury: Insider provides concerning update on Vancouver Canucks star goalie's return timeline

The Vancouver Canucks have once again lost goaltender Thatcher Demko, who missed the first several weeks of this current season along with all but one playoff game last spring, to injury.

He was hurt during Saturday night's 3-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena in Vancouver; he departed in the first period of play and was replaced by Kevin Lankinen, who picked up the win in his stead.

During Monday's episode of "The Donnie and Dhali" show, host Rick Dhaliwal didn't exactly sound optimistic that Thatcher Demko would be able to return when the NHL resumes play later this month.

"I do not believe it's serious, but I can't sit here and tell you he'll be ready when the Canucks come out of their 4 Nations break," he said. "We'll find out at the first practice, but I don't know. I'm not getting any word if he's going to be available for the Canucks. No one will say anything.

"But is he going to be available for the Canucks coming out of four nations? Well, we're going to have to wait for that first Canucks practice. And if he's on the ice, he's on the ice. If he's not, he's not."

Co-host Don Taylor then referenced the "soap opera" that the Canucks had experienced this season thanks to the feud between Elias Pettersson and now former Vancouver forward J.T. Miller, who was recently traded to the New York Rangers.

"I don't know, but what a season , the soap opera never ends with it with the Vancouver Canucks. I don't mean to take this lightly, it's significant. But he was playing so well, he looked like the Demko of old."

Demko is 6-6-3 on the season with a 2.87 GAA and a .891 SV% for the Canucks, who next play on February 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thatcher Demko was hurt for most of this season before returning

Thatcher Demko had established himself as one of the best young goaltenders in the game, and was almost certainly going to be in the running to be named to the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-off that takes place this month. Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins are on the roster.

However, he was hurt in Game 1 of the 2024 Western Conference quarterfinal against the Nashville Predators and wasn't able to play until several weeks into the current season.

The Canucks are hoping that Thatcher Demko's latest injury isn't another long-term issue.

