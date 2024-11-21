Thatcher Demko Injury Update: Canucks goalie talks progress in return from knee ailment

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko has been sidelined this season, having not yet played a game due to a knee injury.

After a brief return last Spring, where he only participated in two games, Demko faced another setback in Game 1 of the playoffs with a torn popliteus muscle.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Initially expected to heal within weeks, Demko has been working diligently towards his return for 213 days since the injury first occurred. Speaking to reporters for the first time since training camp, Demko expressed optimism about his recovery.

“I have a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, for sure, we have a lot of direction in what we're trying to accomplish, we've gotten some huge progress and big jumps over the last probably two, three, four weeks. We're moving in the right direction," Demko said via NHL.com.

While he couldn't provide a specific timeline for his return, he conveyed confidence in his eventual comeback, emphasizing his focus on enjoying the present and continuing to make strides in his recovery process.

“I definitely know that I’ll be playing here, you know, I can’t give you the timeline yet, but I’ll definitely be back," Demko said. "[I am] just enjoying being where I’m at today and keep making progress.

“I still have a little bit of work to do, but I think the last stretch of (the recovery) is going to be just that capacity-build and making sure that I can withstand the schedule of the NHL," he added.

Expand Tweet

Thatcher Demko is set to rejoin the Canucks as they prepare for their six-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Demko will be rejoining the Canucks after six months.

Canucks HC on Thatcher Demko's return

When asked about the possibility of Demko returning to play before the Canucks' road trip concludes on Dec. 3, head coach Rick Tocchet shared his thoughts.

He noted that Demko's recent practice performances have been encouraging, which gives the coaching staff more confidence in his recovery.

“Well, I mean, I'm always hopeful. If he's putting these kind of practices together, you're really. . . you feel a lot more comfortable,” Tocchet said via SportsNet.com.

Thatcher Demko is focused on his performance rather than fixating on a specific return date. His return is highly anticipated, as he looks to contribute to the team's success after an extended recovery period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback