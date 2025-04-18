Thatcher Demko speaks out on his future with Vancouver Canucks despite failed playoff push

Thatcher Demko wants to stay with the Vancouver Canucks. He finished the fourth season of his five-year $25,000,000 deal and will be eligible to sign a contract extension after July 1. His contract carries an AAV of $5,000,000.

Speaking to the media after Vancouver failed to make it to the playoffs, he said that he has always wanted to be a Canuck.

"I've always wanted to be a Canuck, since day one," Demko said on Friday, via Daily Hive Vancouver's Rob Williams. "I want to be here. ... I'd like to get an extension done and stay here."

After having a record of 35-14-0 in the 2023-24 season and helping the Canucks reach the second round of the playoffs, Demko's struggled this campaign. He missed time due to injuries, hurting his knee in last year’s playoffs and missed the first 26 games this season. Demko had another injury and missed 15 more games and the last three matchups due to an illness. In total, Demko played only 23 games.

Demko's record was 10-8-3 and his goals-against average was 2.90. His .889 percentage is the lowest in the last seven seasons.

The Canucks had a tough season, with a record of 38-30-14. There were problems between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, which became a regular media topic midseason. Miller was traded to the Rangers, but Pettersson's offensive contribution did not return until late in the campaign. When it finally did, he got hurt, and Vancouver missed the playoffs.

There is still hope for the team next year as it has strong players like Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk. Demko will get a full offseason to heal and the Canucks can strengthen the lineup with draft picks and cap space. With some changes, they could return to the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks end season with loss to Golden Knights

The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights at home on Wednesday. Pius Suter gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead, but Victor Olofsson tied it at 1-1. It was in the third period that the Knights took charge. Pavel Dorofeyev made it 2-1 before Jack Eichel scored to give the team a two-goal lead. Cole Schwindt scored an empty-net goal at 18:28 to make it 4-1.

Canucks Rick Tocchet said that Vegas showed how strong teams wear opponents down.

“You got to learn from adversity,” Tocchet said after the game, via NHL.com. “Look at a team like Vegas, that's what you strive for — they wear you down, heavy on pucks, things like that."

Vancouver finished its season 3-1-1 in its last five but missed the playoffs.

