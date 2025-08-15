"The best surprise": New Oiler Andrew Mangiapane and wife Claudia welcome baby boy AJ

Edmonton Oilers new signee Andrew Mangiapane and his wife Claudia welcomed a new family member this month. On Thursday, Claudia shared a carousel of pictures announcing the arrival of the couple’s first child, a baby boy AJ Mangiapane.One of the pictures showed the couple in the hospital as they cradled their newborn, while another captured Claudia lying in bed with AJ wrapped in a white blanket. In the caption, she wrote:“One week of loving you AJ 💙 Arriving August 7 at 7 lbs 0 oz, just 72 hours after getting back to Alberta. The best surprise!”A third click showed Mangiapane pushing a car seat through the hospital corridor, ready to take their son home. Another photo featured Andrew holding AJ who was swaddled in a patterned blanket and wearing a tiny hat, while another close-up showed the baby sleeping in a white onesie. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe final image displayed AJ lying in a cream-colored lounger beside a wooden “Hello World” plaque noting his name, birth date, weight and length.Andrew Mangiapane reflects on ‘crazy’ experience of joining the OilersAndrew Mangiapane was signed by the Edmonton Oilers earlier in the summer in free agency. The forward agreed to a two-year contract worth $7.2 million with an average annual value of $3.6 million.Just two years ago, Mangiapane wouldn’t have imagined joining Edmonton having spent seven seasons with their rival the Calgary Flames, before a stint in Washington last year where he posted 14 goals and 14 assists.&quot;It's kind of crazy,&quot; he asaid post-signing. &quot;If you told me two years ago I'd be playing for the Edmonton Oilers, I'd be laughing at you...I have this great opportunity to play on a Stanley Cup contender.&quot;Mangiapane explained that the chance to play alongside Connor McDavid was a major factor in choosing the Edmonton Oilers over the Toronto Maple Leafs when he signed.&quot;They roughly indicated that I'll start with McDavid or Draisaitl, but that's on me to be able to perform like I know I can...excited to play with those guys.&quot;&quot;I was definitely hearing out the Leafs,&quot; Mangiapane said. &quot;There were pros and cons there. But there was no real offer from the Leafs and Edmonton gave me this great deal.&quot;While Toronto was in the mix, Mangiapane felt Edmonton was the better fit avoiding the intense spotlight of his hometown market. Meanwhile, the Leafs’ interest reportedly never materialized into a concrete deal due to roster limitations.