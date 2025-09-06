"The Connor in Alberta signing we’ve been waiting for": NHL fans react as Flames' Connor Zary signs 3-year contract extension

Fans reacted as the Calgary Flames signed restricted free agent Connor Zary to a three-year bridge deal worth $3.775 million per season.Zary put up 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games last season but missed stretches due to two separate knee injuries.Flames fans on social media shared their reactions to the extension. One joked,“The Connor in Alberta signing we’ve been waiting for.”michael 🏛️🐍 @eh_toqueLINK@FriedgeHNIC The Connor in Alberta signing we’ve been waiting forAnother fan wrote,&quot;Didn’t expect it would take this long, but absolutely great work by Connie. Really like the term and dollar amount.&quot;Joshua Smith @JJ_koolsmitsLINK@FlamesNation @EricFrancis Didn’t expect it would take this long, but absolutely great work by Connie. Really like the term and dollar amount.Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;This contract makes total sense for both sides, Zary hasn’t solidified himself in the lineup yet like Coronato, mainly due to injury, but he has a chance to cash in if his ceiling is as high as his peers.&quot; one fan wrote,&quot;That’s about right, Z needs to solidify himself in the lineup either as a winger or centre&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;HUGE, I don't have to change my League of Legends username for at least 3 years!!! Oh, and also my favourite player stays on my favourite team, always good.&quot; a user commented.&quot;so we’re just handing out 3.8 mil like candy now huh i picked the wrong sport fr&quot; another user wrote.With Zary locked in, the Flames now have $11.64 million in cap space remaining, the seventh-highest total in the NHL according to PuckPedia.Ryan Pinder on Connor Zary’s new deal with the FlamesRyan Pinder of Flamesnation explained that Connor Zary’s camp initially pushed for a longer-term contract, but his limited track record made a short-term deal the logical outcome. Zary has yet to play a full season in the NHL, with last year’s 27-point campaign being his career best.“Short-term made a lot of sense ffor the Calgary Flames and they had all the leverage here. Zard did not have arb rights and what was he going to do?” Pinder said.&quot;Not show up to camp after missing all that time last year. So, a 3.7 something deal for 3X3, and I believe that'll bring him right into his final year of the team control for his next contract.”Pinder called it a win-win scenario: Connor Zary gets the chance to prove he’s worth a bigger payday, while the Flames lock in a skilled forward at a relatively low cap hit. If Zary can stay healthy and put together a full season, Calgary could end up with tremendous value on the deal.