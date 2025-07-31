Flames GM comes clean about "slow" Connor Zary contract negotiations

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 31, 2025 12:20 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Flames GM comes clean about "slow" Connor Zary contract negotiations - Source: Imagn

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy opened up about the status of ongoing contract negotiations with RFA forward Connor Zary.

Ad

Flames beat reporter Danny Austin quoted Conroy in a July 30 X post:

"We’re talking, it’s been slow, though. Even with Pospisil, there comes a point where it heats up and you think ‘Now, we’re close’ and then you’re able to get it done really quick. Pospisil was probably 2 or 3 months we were talking with (agent Dan Millstein)."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The quote underscored the glacial pace at which the Calgary Flames have conducted recent contract extension negotiations. The club signed Pospisil for a three-year bridge deal on Wednesday, worth a total of $7.5 million. The deal come after months of recurring talks and rumors.

Zary, however, is a different story. The former first-round pick from 2020 is coming off a solid season in which he scored 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games. 2024-25 was his second solid year in a row. The previous season, he scored 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games.

Ad

The expectation is that if Zary can play a full season, he could top 20 goals and 40 points. His season was cut short last year due to an unfortunate lower-body injury. That's why a full, healthy season could lead to a breakout for Zary.

Connor Zary ended his entry-level deal, which carried an $875K cap hit. The Flames extended Zary a qualifying offer, keeping his RFA status.

Connor Zary and the Flames will need to work something out sooner rather than later, as training camp is a little more than a month away.

Ad

Pospisil’s extension could determine Connor Zary’s next contract

Zary&#039;s injury largely derailed his season in 2024-25 - Source: Imagn
Zary's injury largely derailed his season in 2024-25 - Source: Imagn

The Calgary Flames could use Martin Pospisil’s contract extension as a comparable for Connor Zary.

Ad

Pospisil and Zary had similar numbers last season. While Pospisil only scored four goals, he added 21 assists for 25 points. That production earned Pospisil a $2.5 million AAV. So the starting point for Zary’s next contract could be $2.5 million.

The Flames could afford to splurge on Zary somewhat. With over $15 million in cap space, the Flames could take on a higher cap hit. But that may lead both sides to agree on a bridge deal. So, a three-year contract could make sense for both sides.

Ad

A three-year deal would walk Connor Zary directly to UFA status. That could mean a significant bet for Zary and the Flames as his performance could drive up the price on his next contract.

If the Flames feel Zary will become a top-six forward, they could follow the Carolina Hurricanes’ lead and sign Zary to an eight-year extension. The Hurricanes signed Jackson Blake to an eight-year extension after just one full season.

That’s why, if the Flames have such faith in Connor Zary, they could lock up their rising star now before it’s too late.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications