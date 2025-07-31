Flames GM comes clean about "slow" Connor Zary contract negotiations

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy opened up about the status of ongoing contract negotiations with RFA forward Connor Zary.Flames beat reporter Danny Austin quoted Conroy in a July 30 X post:&quot;We’re talking, it’s been slow, though. Even with Pospisil, there comes a point where it heats up and you think ‘Now, we’re close’ and then you’re able to get it done really quick. Pospisil was probably 2 or 3 months we were talking with (agent Dan Millstein).&quot;The quote underscored the glacial pace at which the Calgary Flames have conducted recent contract extension negotiations. The club signed Pospisil for a three-year bridge deal on Wednesday, worth a total of $7.5 million. The deal come after months of recurring talks and rumors.Zary, however, is a different story. The former first-round pick from 2020 is coming off a solid season in which he scored 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games. 2024-25 was his second solid year in a row. The previous season, he scored 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games.The expectation is that if Zary can play a full season, he could top 20 goals and 40 points. His season was cut short last year due to an unfortunate lower-body injury. That's why a full, healthy season could lead to a breakout for Zary.Connor Zary ended his entry-level deal, which carried an $875K cap hit. The Flames extended Zary a qualifying offer, keeping his RFA status.Connor Zary and the Flames will need to work something out sooner rather than later, as training camp is a little more than a month away.Pospisil’s extension could determine Connor Zary’s next contractZary's injury largely derailed his season in 2024-25 - Source: ImagnThe Calgary Flames could use Martin Pospisil’s contract extension as a comparable for Connor Zary.Pospisil and Zary had similar numbers last season. While Pospisil only scored four goals, he added 21 assists for 25 points. That production earned Pospisil a $2.5 million AAV. So the starting point for Zary’s next contract could be $2.5 million.The Flames could afford to splurge on Zary somewhat. With over $15 million in cap space, the Flames could take on a higher cap hit. But that may lead both sides to agree on a bridge deal. So, a three-year contract could make sense for both sides.A three-year deal would walk Connor Zary directly to UFA status. That could mean a significant bet for Zary and the Flames as his performance could drive up the price on his next contract.If the Flames feel Zary will become a top-six forward, they could follow the Carolina Hurricanes’ lead and sign Zary to an eight-year extension. The Hurricanes signed Jackson Blake to an eight-year extension after just one full season.That’s why, if the Flames have such faith in Connor Zary, they could lock up their rising star now before it’s too late.