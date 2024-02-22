"The creativity is wild" - NHL fans stunned by viral Jack Hughes TikTok drama and girl allegedly pretending to be his girlfriend 

NHL fans were left stunned by the viral Jack Hughes TikTok drama, in which a girl claimed to be his girlfriend but turned out to be simply pretending. Hughes' fake girlfriend story has been making the rounds on TikTok, capturing the attention of fans.

There was a girl in New York who pretended to be dating the New Jersey Devils forward. She went to great lengths, even buying glass and box seats to prove her connection to him. She claimed to be best friends with Jesper Bratt's girlfriend and even had a custom-made Hughes WAG jacket.

However, her fake story was busted when the NHL introduced Jack and his real girlfriend. The girl who was lying got exposed, but she tried to cover it up by saying that Jack Hughes was cheating on her, which later turned out to be a made-up story.

She started her deception during the playoffs last year, which lasted eight months. Moreover, she even pretended to set her friend up with Trevor Zegras using a different phone number and claimed that Zegras was in Nashville.

However, it turned out that Hughes and Zegras were at the F1 or horse race event at the same time during the summer.

Fans were shocked by the entire situation and the creativity some people have on social media. One fan on X reacted to the Jack Hughes' TiKTok drama:

"It’s actually a good tell all tho she even ropes in jesper bratts gf. the creativity is wild"

Another chimed in:

"Girl lied about being his GF … end of convo"

Here are some of the other top reactions to Hughes' fake girlfriend story on X:

The video is divided into seven parts, as explained by Hiimannette in a TikTok segment titled "FINDING OUT MY FRIEND IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR PART 1".

Jack Hughes takes shot at Viktor Arvidsson

During the New Jersey Devils' clash with the LA Kings on Thursday, Devils forward Jack Hughes made chirpy comments at Kings' Viktor Arvidsson.

During the third period, with both teams tied at 1-1, Hughes and Arvidsson were given a two-minute minor for elbowing against each other with less than five minutes remaining before the end of regulation.

The situation escalated when both players headed to the penalty box. Hughes and Arvidsson exchanged a few words, with the former making some jaunty comments to the Kings forward:

"People pay to watch me play"

Hughes has racked up 50 points through 17 goals and 33 assists in 39 games, making him the second-leading scorer for New Jersey this season.