"The disease hits close to home": Nick Jensen's wife Jenner opens up on the couple's fight against Duchenne syndrome

Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen's wife Jenner has opened up about the couple's personal fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

In an Instagram post, Jenner revealed that Duchenne hits close to home for her and Nick.

She explained that once you have a friend or family member affected by Duchenne, you become a part of a small community that wants to help find a cure.

"We're on a brink of a breakthrough with research, with treatments. Not only are at a spot today in today's medicine in today's day and age where we cannot only, you know, hopefully stop the progression of the disease, but you know, treat it from multiple avenues, multiple angles.

“So, now we're looking at editing, gene editing, treating the genetic part of it and also protecting the muscle, regenerating muscle.”

Jenner described the current research as "incredible" and emphasized that for the first time there are multiple avenues to potentially stop disease progression and treat the condition.

Nick Jensen and Jenner raise $170,000 for Duchenne

Nick Jensen and his wife Jenner hosted a charity golf tournament called "Swing Fore the Future: A Fight to End Duchenne," which raised over $170,000 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research.

The tournament was organized in coordination with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and took place on Aug, 19 in Arlington, Virginia.

Despite having only a couple months to plan the event, Nick and Jenner successfully pulled it off. Nick said:

"We had a short time crunch to get this all set. We found the golf course in June, so planning the event, including getting the guys out, was a bit hectic. But we were able to pull it off, and it turned out great." (NHLPA.com)

The proceeds from the event went towards supporting research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that impacts families close to Nick and Jenner. While they chose not to publicly share details, Nick Jensen said:

"Once you are around the disease and you talk to the families and the kids, you realize it is up to them whether they want to tell people about their story or not."

Nick Jensen emphasised that it will continue to be important for them now and in the future.

