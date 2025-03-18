"The girls were girling this morning": Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan dines with partners of Habs players for Monday brunch

On Monday, Habs forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, linked up with partners of several Montreal Canadiens players. The ladies had brunch together at Arthurs Nosh Bar at downtown Montreal. Jake Evans’ wife Emily, Josh Anderson’s wife Paola, Alexandre Carrier’s wife Alicia and Joel Arnia’s wife Emilia were present in the group.

Ad

Paola Anderson shared a click from the brunch table on her Instagram stories and tagged the friend group in the picture. Jordan Leigh reposted the story on her account and wrote in the caption:

“The girls were girling this morning”

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

The picture showed a table set with several plates of food, featuring avocado toast topped with fried eggs along with stacks of pancakes and breakfast sandwiches. Water glasses were also placed across the table, alongside silverware including knives and forks. Menus with printed text were laid out under the plates.

Ad

Trending

Jordan Leigh also shared a click with Laine in matching Canadiens jerseys at Bell Centre on Monday. In the caption, she wrote:

“Picture day @centrebell 📸❤️💙”

Ad

Patrik Laine’s fiancee opens up on the 'physical' intensity of watching hockey

Earlier last year, Patrik Laine took a break from the NHL to join the league’s player assistance program. His fiancee, Jordan Leigh, opened up about his decision during Finland’s game against Canada in the 4 Nations Faceoff in an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis.

Ad

She said it was one of the toughest choices he had to make because hockey had always been his dream, but taking care of his health was the right thing to do.

“And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example,” she said.

She also shared how intense it feels to watch hockey up close and how anxious she gets watching high stakes games.

Ad

“I get so anxious, like, I mean, just because you want them to win so bad and to do so well,” Leigh shared. “That even, like, up in the stands, my hands are, like, whoa! … It's, like, very physical, like, game-watching. And I can't even imagine, like, being this close to it,” she added.

Leigh also mentioned that Laine’s Finnish teammate Aleksander Barkov will be one of the groomsmen at their wedding. The couple got engaged last summer at a luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama