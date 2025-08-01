  • home icon
  • "The internet has been so mean to her": Patrik Laine's wife Jordan empathizes with pop star Katy Perry amid Justin Trudeau rumors

"The internet has been so mean to her": Patrik Laine's wife Jordan empathizes with pop star Katy Perry amid Justin Trudeau rumors

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:56 GMT
Patrik Laine
Patrik Laine's wife Jordan empathizes with pop star Katy Perry amid Justin Trudeau rumors [via IG/@jordanleighlaine, Imagn]

This week, Habs forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh attended Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal. On Thursday, Jordan shared a couple of stories on her Instagram from their outing.

The first story saw Patrik Laine smiling inside the venue sitting beside Jordan. The camera then panned to the concert stage, showing Perry performing with backup dancers under red lighting.

“@katyperry knocked our freaking SOCKS OFF last night oh my god,” she wrote in the caption.

Jordan followed up the caption, in her next story, writing:

“The internet has been so mean to her the past year and she’s out there reminding everyone who she is. Makes me emotional. (Okay thank you for coming to my ted talk xx)”
via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine
via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

Her comments came shortly after renewed speculation online involving Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Jordan did not mention the rumors directly but appeared to support the singer’s return to the spotlight.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh attended Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception

Last weekend, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald hosted their wedding reception in Montreal, Quebec. The event followed their private wedding ceremony in Turks and Caicos earlier this year on June 9, 2025.

The reception was attended by several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates, including Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh. On Sunday, Jordan shared a series of Instagram stories capturing moments from the celebration. In the first clip, Nick and Caitlin were seen pouring champagne into a tall tower of glasses. Nick wore a dark suit with a white shirt while Caitlin appeared in a strapless white bridal gown.

The next few stories showed the elegant setup under a large tent. Tables were decorated with chandeliers, candles, flowers and personalized table settings. One close-up photo showed a menu and a photo booth strip with black-and-white pictures of guests, including Jordan and Patrik.

Another story saw Suzuki dancing with a guest on the dance floor, smiling as they spun in circles. More videos featured a live singer performing as the crowd danced around, and in the final clip, blue party lights lit up the stage while guests including Laine and Cole Caufield danced along to the music.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

