"The Leafs are in Marchand's head" - NHL fans react to Boston Bruins' expletive-ridden rant during Maple Leafs clash

The recent game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on March 8 not only had intense on-ice action, but it also sparked a flurry of comments from NHL fans after the Bruins released a video of Brad Marchand mic'd up during the game.

"Marchy mic'd up against the Maple Leafs? That's a whole lotta bleeps," the tweet from Bruins said.

It offered a behind-the-scenes look at Marchand's expletive-laden outburst during a heated moment, drawing mixed responses from hockey enthusiasts.

In the 4-1 victory for the Bruins, Marchand found himself at the center of attention following a brutal cross-check to the face by Jake McCabe. Despite the incident, McCabe escaped suspension but was fined $5,000 for the cross-check.

The mic-up footage of Marchand's rant garnered immediate attention from fans, with reactions ranging from amusement to critique.

"For the first time ever… The Leafs are in Marchand’s head. Interesting," one fans said.

Another fan, perhaps seeking a more uncensored experience, quipped:

"Can we get the version without the bleeps, please lol."

Furthermore, Marchand's on-ice behavior also drew scrutiny from fans, with one individual pointing out his reluctance to engage in a fight with Max Domi.

"Same guy that refused to fight noted heavy weight Max Domi later in the same game."

Boston Bruins 6-2 victory over Senators

David Pastrnak showcased his skills, netting a hat trick to guide the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Pastrnak's performance was outstanding and he moved up the Bruins' all-time scoring list, surpassing Cam Neely with 345 career goals.

Reflecting on his achievement, Pastrnak expressed his delight in the team's success despite early challenges.

"It was great. I’m very happy for our team because after two, we were nowhere near our game but we were up by one goal," Pastrnak said.

After a tense second period where Ottawa narrowed the gap to 3-2, Pastrnak scored the first of three unanswered goals for the Boston Bruins.

"We made sure we were going to keep playing on our toes and extend the lead and don’t sit back," he said.

Pastrnak's goals elicited a flurry of hats on the ice, including a unique bear coat tossed by a fan, which he humorously acknowledged.

"I actually put it on and took a picture of it. It was cozy," he added.

Justin Brazeau and Kevin Shattenkirk contributed to the Bruins' offensive dominance, with Brazeau netting twice and Shattenkirk tallying three assists. Pastrnak's early contribution set the tone for the Boston Bruins's victory.