"The league will handle it": Noah Gregor responds to Tom Wilson's apology after high-sticking incident

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor responded to Washington Capital right wing Tom Wilson's apology following a high-sticking incident on Wednesday night.

During Toronto's 7-3 win, Wilson's stick made contact with Gregor's face after Gregor gave Wilson a jab with his stick. The seemingly retaliatory swing from Wilson appeared to split open Gregor's lip. Wilson was assessed a double minor penalty.

"I don't think he's trying to slash a guy in the face. I don't think anyone in the league is ever trying to do that." - Noah Gregor quoted by Terry Koshan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Probably a little reckless with the stick and unfortunately got me, but I'm fine," Gregor said.

Still, many are calling for supplemental discipline against the frequently suspended Wilson. But Gregor believes the league should handle the matter.

"The league will handle it," Gregor said.

Wilson has faced suspension five times and received fines on three occasions throughout his career. Between 2017 and 2018, he served four suspensions, causing him to miss out on three playoff matches, 18 regular season games and a few preseason fixtures.

“You could tell he immediately, Wilson, was like, ‘Oh no, what did I do?’” Craig Simpson said during the Sportsnet telecast.

The NHL Department of Player Safety’s response to high-sticking Noah Gregor

On Thursday, The NHL’s Department of Player Safety tweeted on its official page that Wilson was granted an in-person hearing following a high-sticking incident. The NHL could suspend Wilson for six games or longer by offering an in-person hearing.

Expand Tweet

Wilson's prolonged absence could impact the Capital's chances for the playoffs. Washington is trailing by one point for the wild card position in the Eastern Conference following their defeat against the Maple Leafs.

The Washinton Capitals next face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at Capital One Arena. The Capitals (33-26-9) are fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points and below the Philadelphia Flyers by four points.