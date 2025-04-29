Theo Fleury labels NDL leader Jagmeet Singh's defeat in Burnaby Central as "consolation prize" from Canada's election day

Former Canadian hockey player Theo Fleury described NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's situation as receiving a consolation prize after his defeat in Burnaby Central.

Singh lost his re-election bid, coming in third, and announced he would step down as party leader once an interim successor is appointed. The NDP also failed to secure the 12 seats needed to maintain official party status in the House of Commons.

Theo Fleury took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Jagmeet Singh's defeat, posting:

"You're consolation prize from tonight's festivities."

According to reports, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party secured victory in Canada's election. The Liberals are set to win more seats than the Conservatives, although it's unclear if they'll achieve an outright majority in the 343-seat House of Commons.

How long did Theo Fleury play in the NHL?

NHL: USA TODAY Sports-Archive - Source: Imagn

Theo Fleury was drafted with the 166th overall pick in the 1987 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames and made his NHL debut against the now-defunct Quebec Nordiques.

Fleury went on to play for 15 seasons in the league, 11 of which were with the Flames. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989 after Calgary defeated the Montreal Canadiens in an all-out Canadian Final.

The one-time All-Star winger accumulated 830 points through 364 goals and 466 assists while playing in 1,084 games for the Flames. He also had a three-year stint with the New York Rangers from 1999 to 2002. Fleury also had brief stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche.

Fleury amassed 1,088 points through 455 goals and 633 assists in 1,084 career games. He is currently not inducted into the Hall of Fame.

