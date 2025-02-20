Theo Fleury reacts to Edmonton resident's petition to change Wayne Gretzky street name due to Donald Trump association

Former NHLer Theo Fleury has weighed in on a controversial petition by an Edmonton resident on Reddit calling for the renaming of Wayne Gretzky Drive.

The Wayne Gretzky Drive is a freeway in Edmonton, which was formerly known as Capilano Drive/Capilano Freeway. The petition, initiated by Grant Prete, a business development manager from Edmonton, suggests changing the name of the street that honors the hockey legend.

The proposal gained traction after Prete discovered that Gretzky attended U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration party in November last year, where he was snapped wearing a white and gold Make America Great Again hat.

Feeling a sense of betrayal, Prete expressed his desire to see the street named after someone else. In response to the petition, Theo Fleury took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts.

"Cancel culture is making a comeback lol!!", he wrote.

Prete's disapproval aligns with Wayne Gretzky's good relationship with Donald Trump. However, it has become difficult for Prete and many Canadians to process that, especially after Trump's threats regarding tariffs on Canadian goods imported to America.

Fans react to the petition to rename Wayne Gretzky Drive

The viral Reddit post has sparked a lot of reactions, with over 1K upvotes and more than 500 comments. Fans also took to X to share their reactions to Grant Prete's petition to rename Gretzky Drive.

One said:

"We should cancel everything we don’t like."

Another chimed in:

"Never should have changed it in the first place. Just put it back to what it originally was. Capilano Freeway."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"What is wrong with progressive Canadians? They are just regressive who cancel everything they disagree with. They sure are Net Zeros," a third user wrote.

"Fake News. Wayne can be friends with whoever he likes. He gave everything to hockey and Canada for a great part of his life. Letting political differences sour this is petty. 99 for life!!!!," another opined.

"That seems ridiculous, but knowing Canadians I wouldn’t expect anything less," another chimed in.

"The Edmonton resident should move away, or simply not drive on this road. I guess “feelings” must be considered when naming a road. Dig deep enough and I’m sure they will oppose “QE2” for some reason," another X user posted.

