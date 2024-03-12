"There are already too many bad teams": NHL fans react to Anson Carter's NHL expansion request

NHL fans don't agree with Anson Carter that the league should look to expand.

The NHL has expanded from 30 to 32 teams in the last decade, but there are rumors it could look to expand further. Many analysts have mentioned 34 teams as the potential number the league is looking for.

Former NHL player and current TNT analyst Anson Carter has partnered with Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group to bring the NHL back to Atlanta.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta since 2009, and I have no doubt that the best league in the world will thrive in its return to Metro Atlanta,” Carter said in a statement. “… I have been in dialogue with commissioner [Gary] Bettman since 2019 about an expansion team returning to the Fulton County Metro Atlanta market, knowing that NHL franchise decisions are exclusively decided by the NHL Board of Governors.”

Atlanta did have an NHL team from 1999 until 2011 when they relocated to Winnipeg. Before that, there were the Atlanta Flames from 1972 until 1980.

Following Carter's request, NHL fans don't think the league needs to expand further.

"There are already too many bad teams that no one cares about. Stop expanding lol move teams like Anaheim, Arizona, Winnipeg, or Ottawa."

"Insanity - repeating the same action over and over and expecting a different outcome."

"33 teams is ridiculous. There’s already 4/5 franchises that can’t get out of their own way.. now we’re gonna add another? And not to mention that’s less divisional games we’ll get. Don’t do it. I’d say just give them the Coyotes but Bettman would rather lose the Leafs than AZ smh."

"Atlanta doesn't like hockey, we've been through this."

"Atlanta had their shot twice. I don’t think it’s a good fit. That’s just my opinion."

Many fans don't believe Atlanta should get another crack at having an NHL team as it has failed twice. But, the NHL is interested in bringing a team back to Atlanta.

What other cities could get an NHL team?

Outside of Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Houston are the two prominent cities that could potentially get an NHL team.

Although Atlanta wants an expansion team, Salt Lake City could get the Arizona Coyotes as the team is playing in a college arena and has struggled to find a permanent arena.

Regardless of some NHL fans' complaints, it only seems a matter of time until the NHL expands past 32 teams.

