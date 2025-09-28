  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • "There's room for McDavid next year" "Dubas would’ve given him $8M": NHL fans react as Anthony Stolarz inks $15M extension with Maple Leafs

"There's room for McDavid next year" "Dubas would’ve given him $8M": NHL fans react as Anthony Stolarz inks $15M extension with Maple Leafs

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 28, 2025 18:35 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Maple Leafs signing goaltender Anthony Stolarz (Source: Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year $15 million contract extension. The deal begins from 2026-27, with a $3.75 million cap hit per season. Stolarz had the best save percentage in the NHL last season at .926. while playing a career-high 34 games.

Ad

Last season, Stolarz proved he can handle a starting role, and the Leafs are going to use him alongside Joseph Woll.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes first reported the news on X:

"Breaking News 🚨 📰 Per sources, I’m told the @MapleLeafs and G Stolarz have agreed in principle to $15M over 4 Year Contract Extension that’s largely signing bonus money . Given the unknown return date for G Woll, this was a mutual priority"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Soon, insider Chris Johnston reshared the news about Anthony Stolarz's signing, and fans reacted to it.

“Making sure there’s room for McDavid next year.” One fan wrote.
Ad
"Dubas would’ve given him 8 my god. The difference in negotiating between him and Treliving is insane” Another fan said.
Ad
"That’s a steal! Thought for sure that cap hit range would mean minimum 6 years. Perfect contract!" one fan reacted.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X to Stolarz's signing:

"This is a great cap hit. Very tidy work from Tre to keep the term reasonable too." one fan wrote.
"If Stuart skinner makes more then this come his extension I will have a mental breakdown" one fan said, referring to the Edmonton Oilers goalie.
Ad
"What an absolute steal of a contract. Brad, you’ve done miracles on me." one fan said for Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

Anthony Stolarz's growing importance in Toronto

Anthony Stolarz became Toronto’s No. 1 goalie last season before getting injured in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers in the second round. He outplayed Joseph Woll late in his first season, earning the starting role in the playoffs. Before last season, he mostly served as a backup, but won the Stanley Cup in Florida in 2024.

Ad

With his growing importance in Toronto, Stolarz was not stressed about his extension.

"I'm just a laid-back guy," Stolarz said when asked about extension last week. "I kind of look at it as I'm playing in the best men's league in the world."

Since the 2016-17 season, Anthony Stolarz has had a .917 save percentage in 116 games that he has started. Now, he is expected to help the Maple Leafs go beyond the second round of the playoffs.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications