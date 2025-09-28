"There's room for McDavid next year" "Dubas would’ve given him $8M": NHL fans react as Anthony Stolarz inks $15M extension with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year $15 million contract extension. The deal begins from 2026-27, with a $3.75 million cap hit per season. Stolarz had the best save percentage in the NHL last season at .926. while playing a career-high 34 games.Last season, Stolarz proved he can handle a starting role, and the Leafs are going to use him alongside Joseph Woll.NHL insider Kevin Weekes first reported the news on X:&quot;Breaking News 🚨 📰 Per sources, I’m told the @MapleLeafs and G Stolarz have agreed in principle to $15M over 4 Year Contract Extension that’s largely signing bonus money . Given the unknown return date for G Woll, this was a mutual priority&quot;Soon, insider Chris Johnston reshared the news about Anthony Stolarz's signing, and fans reacted to it.“Making sure there’s room for McDavid next year.” One fan wrote.Chamber of 32 Doors @Chamber32DoorsLINK@reporterchris @KevinWeekes Making sure there's room for McDavid next year&quot;Dubas would’ve given him 8 my god. The difference in negotiating between him and Treliving is insane” Another fan said.Nick @muppet_leafsfanLINK@reporterchris @KevinWeekes Dubas would’ve given him 8 my god. The difference in negotiating between him and Treliving is insane&quot;That’s a steal! Thought for sure that cap hit range would mean minimum 6 years. Perfect contract!&quot; one fan reacted.Here are some more reactions from fans on X to Stolarz's signing:&quot;This is a great cap hit. Very tidy work from Tre to keep the term reasonable too.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;If Stuart skinner makes more then this come his extension I will have a mental breakdown&quot; one fan said, referring to the Edmonton Oilers goalie.&quot;What an absolute steal of a contract. Brad, you’ve done miracles on me.&quot; one fan said for Leafs GM Brad Treliving.Anthony Stolarz's growing importance in TorontoAnthony Stolarz became Toronto’s No. 1 goalie last season before getting injured in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers in the second round. He outplayed Joseph Woll late in his first season, earning the starting role in the playoffs. Before last season, he mostly served as a backup, but won the Stanley Cup in Florida in 2024.With his growing importance in Toronto, Stolarz was not stressed about his extension.&quot;I'm just a laid-back guy,&quot; Stolarz said when asked about extension last week. &quot;I kind of look at it as I'm playing in the best men's league in the world.&quot;Since the 2016-17 season, Anthony Stolarz has had a .917 save percentage in 116 games that he has started. Now, he is expected to help the Maple Leafs go beyond the second round of the playoffs.