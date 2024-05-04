"There is no way somebody made that": Canucks HC Rick Tocchet hilariously comments on Arturs Silovs' unique pink dress shirt

Arturs Silovs' Vancouver Canucks pulled off a stunning upset over the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2023-24 NHL playoffs, clinching the series in six games with a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

Rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs emerged as an unlikely hero, making 27 saves to record the shutout, while Pius Suter scored the lone goal in the third period. However, it was Silovs' unique pink dress shirt during Thurday’s practice that stole the show.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet couldn't help but comment on Arturs Silovs' fashion choice, on NHL on TNT.

"That shirt is so ugly, there's only one in the world, there's no way somebody made that on a rack somewhere. That is one of the shirts, but I love it, I love that shirt. Now he can wear it anytime he wants," Tocchet said, drawing laughter from the panel.

Expand Tweet

Arturs Silovs stepped up when starter Thatcher Demko was injured early in the series. After backup Casey DeSmith also went down to injury, Silovs made his postseason debut in Game 4 and delivered a victory to give Vancouver a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The rookie's shutout in the clinching Game 6 makes him just the 14th rookie goalie in NHL history to end a playoff series with a shutout, joining an exclusive group of five goaltenders to record the feat in the last 30 years.

Arturs Silovs on Canucks' 1-0 Game 6 win over Predators

In his post-game comments, Arturs Silovs expressed his excitement about contributing to the crucial win in front of a passionate home crowd at the Rogers Arena.

"It is a great feeling to play here, especially it's a Game 6, must to win and it's like, it's harder to win here, the crowd good here," Arturs Silovs said, acknowledging the electric atmosphere.

Expand Tweet

Silovs credited his teammates for their strong defensive effort, particularly during Nashville's late power play opportunity to tie the game.

"Just there trying to find the puck, like everyone committed to, just keep the puck although the way, great block and then who caught it like, put it like in the corner," he said. "Everyone battled, everyone competed, so we got rewarded."

The young Latvian netminder also discussed the trust placed in him by the coaching staff, as he was given the starting nod for the crucial Game 6.

"I just think like it’s a great opportunity for me, they trust me more so I want to capitalize on this chances," Silovs said.

Silovs attributed some of his success to his recent experience at the 2023 World Championships, which he believes prepared him for the intensity of the NHL playoffs.

With the series victory, the Canucks look ahead to a second-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.