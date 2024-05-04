Watch: Streets outside Rogers Arena echo "Silovs! Silovs!" as Arturs Silovs helps Vancouver Canucks reach Round 2

Rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs emerged as an unlikely playoff hero for the Vancouver Canucks, who advanced to the second round with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Friday night. Silovs made 27 saves to record the shutout, as Pius Suter scored the lone goal in the third period.

The win sparked jubilant celebrations from Canucks fans outside Rogers Arena, who chanted “Silovs! Silovs!” and lauded the rookie goalie for leading them into Round 2.

A video captured the crowd passionately cheering Silovs' name in recognition of his brilliant play.

Silovs stepped up when starter Thatcher Demko was injured early in the series. After backup Casey DeSmith also went down to injury, Silovs made his postseason debut in Game 4 and delivered a victory to give Vancouver a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The rookie's shutout in the clinching Game 6 makes him just the 14th rookie goalie in NHL history to end a playoff series with a shutout. Silovs joins an exclusive group of only five netminders to achieve the feat in the last 30 years, including Matt Murray's 2017 Stanley Cup-clinching shutout for Pittsburgh.

Arturs Silovs' comments after Canucks' 1-0 Game 6 win over Predators

Arturs Silovs was a big reason behind the Canucks' 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6, propelling his team into the second round. In his post-game comments, Silovs expressed his delight in contributing to the playoff win on home ice:

"It is a great feeling to play here, especially it’s a Game 6, must to win and it’s like, it’s harder to win here, the crowd good here," Arturs Silovs said, noting the energy in Rogers Arena.

"I mean they played a really good game, it's hard to like do anything, we managed to score way third period goal, managed to like shut them down."

When asked about Nashville's late power play chance to tie the game, Silovs praised his teammates' commitment to blocking shots and clearing the puck:

"Just there trying to find the puck, like everyone committed to, just keep the puck although the way, great block and then who caught it like, put it like in the corner," he said.

“Everyone battled, everyone competed, so we got rewarded," Silovs added.

On getting the starting nod for the Game 6, Silovs said:

"I just think like its a great opportunity for me, they trust me more so I want to capitalize on this chances."

Arturs Silovs also credited his experience at the 2023 World Championships for preparing him for the NHL playoff stage:

"I think a lot, because like crowd is similar, like crowd is like really loud, it's like put pressure in you, especially I never played at home which was like incredible."

The Canucks face off against the Edmonton Oilers next in Round 2.