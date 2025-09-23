"These f**king guys better play serious hockey": Ex-NHL enforcer Sean Avery rips into NY Rangers; sets clear expectations from $81M superstar

Retired NHL player Sean Avery criticized the New York Rangers on Tuesday's episode of the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast. He said he was disappointed by the team’s play in the 2024-25 season and expects the team to perform better in their Centennial season. Avery mentioned key players like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and JT Miller.

Speaking on Tuesday, Avery said Panarin, who is signed on a 7-year, $81,499,999 contract, needs to redeem himself.

"I'm just really disappointed at like, the Rangers are doing this whole Centennial thing," Avery said. [1:37:50 onwards] "So December 2, I guess, is fan favorite night. So they have to invite me to that one, right? And I'm toeing the line, because these f**king guys better come out and play serious hockey.

"Panarin needs to redeem himself, whatever shit went on last year, whatever trouble he got, whatever weird thing they tried to sweep under the rug, you know, and announce it like the Stanley Cup Finals, sort of slide it in."

Avery warned the Rangers not to sweep issues under the rug. He called for serious effort and accountability from the roster, showing his concern for the team’s on-ice performance.

Avery also said Zibanejad must return as a fully committed player.

"Mika with the dry hair, this guy needs to come back and be a player if he's not gonna play," Avery said. "What good are you?"

The Rangers struggled in 2024-25 and missed the playoffs. Zibanejad scored 62 points, down from 91 in 2022-23. Panarin scored 89 points, down from 120 previously. Both players’ plus-minus ratings also dropped significantly. Injuries, defensive matchups, and team adjustments affected their performance.

Avery praised JT Miller and supported his captaincy.

"JT Miller, great step. Great step." Avery said.

Avery emphasized that star players must perform for the team to succeed.

Mika Zibanejad was unhappy with the Rangers' 2025 playoff miss

In April, Mika Zibanejad spoke about the NY Rangers missing the 2025 playoffs. He said players must take responsibility for their performance.

"Us players, we have to take ownership of what we do and how we go about things, but I think it has to be cohesive with everyone," Zibanejad said, via NHL.com "... Like, we have to work together as one."

Zibanejad noted that moves like waiving Barclay Goodrow and trading captain Jacob Trouba affected the locker room.

"When it happens, it's, yeah, frustration, when you don't know everything," Zibanejad said about the trades.

Zibanejad highlighted the pressure of high expectations for a team built to compete for the Stanley Cup. So, reflection and improvement will be important for the team moving forward.

