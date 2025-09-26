"They absolutely love Edmonton": Oilers analyst feels Mattias Ekholm and family will take paycut to stay in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers analyst Jason Gregor suggests Mattias Ekholm could take a pay cut to stay in Edmonton. Veteran defenseman Ekholm is heading into the final year of his four-year, $25 million contract and will be eligible to sign an extension starting July 1.Speaking on the Real Kyper &amp; Bourne podcast, the conversation turned to Edmonton’s upcoming free agents, with Ekholm standing out as the most notable name on the blue line. At 35, the expectation might be that another strong season would have him looking for a raise.But Gregor sees it differently, suggesting that Ekholm’s next deal could actually come in lower, pointing to how much the veteran defenseman and his family enjoy life in Edmonton.“Yeah, I think it's coming down kind of thing. Yeah, they absolutely love Edmonton. They're from Sweden. Their kids love the they love the winter. I know some people like, &quot;Oh, everybody hates the winter.&quot; Well, like nobody loves minus 30.” Gregors said.“Let's be honest here. But when it's minus six and seven and you're tobogganing, you're sledding, they love it.” (17:40 onwards)Gregor pointed out that Ekholm believes the Oilers have a real chance to compete for championships over multiple seasons, which could make him more open to a team-friendly contract.“And so, I think that he will get a like a two-year deal done, maybe four and a half, something like that.” He added.Gregor also hinted that Jake Walman may be close to signing in Edmonton.Last season, Ekholm put up nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games, then added six points in seven playoff appearances.Mattias Ekholm on his future with the OilersEarlier this month, Mattias Ekholm spoke with Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal about his contract situation and his desire to stay in Edmonton. Ekholm said:“It’s a contract year, and I’m not getting any younger. I know what I bring on the ice, but I also have a family, and security matters. Do I want to stay in Edmonton? Absolutely. There’ll be talks, but let’s be honest—you’ve got a bigger focus coming up in a few minutes.”Over his career, Ekholm has played 884 NHL games, putting up 86 goals, 274 assists, and 360 points.