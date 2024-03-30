"They are not the best team in the NHL": P.K. Subban makes bold claim on Rangers after win over Avs 

In a recent X/Twitter post, former NHL star PK Subban sparked a fervent debate among hockey enthusiasts by asserting that, despite the New York Rangers boasting an impressive record, they are not the foremost team in the league.

With a bold assertion that the Rangers lack the playoff grit and intangibility required for success in the postseason, Subban's commentary ignited discussions about the true contenders for the Stanley Cup this season.

Subban said in the video:

"The New York Rangers may win the Preident's Trophy, but they are not the best team in the National Hockey League. Yes, I know they beat the Colorado Avalanche last night, but they are not beating Colorado in a seven game series. Colorado's big dogs are bigger right now than the New York Rangers."

Subban wasted no time in dissecting the Rangers' recent victory over the formidable Colorado Avalanche. While acknowledging the Rangers' accomplishment, he swiftly pointed out the disparity in performance between the two teams in a potential seven-game series.

With an emphasis on the Avalanche's formidable lineup, including MVP candidate Nathan McKinnon and decorated defenseman Cale Makar, Subban highlighted the sheer dominance of Colorado's key players:

"Good luck finding a defenseman on one night to contain this guy [McKinnon]."

Subban believes depth pieces across Colorado's roster make them a more playoff-ready team than Rangers

Furthermore, Subban underscored the depth of the Avalanche's roster, citing an array of skilled players who contribute on any given night. From Casey Mittelstadt to Jonathan Drouin, the Avalanche boast a wealth of talent that poses a significant challenge to any opponent, including the Rangers.

Subban's analysis extended to the resilience exhibited by the Avalanche throughout the season, particularly in their ability to stage comebacks. By leading the league in comeback wins, Colorado has demonstrated a tenacity and determination that could prove crucial in playoff scenarios, contrasting with the Rangers' similar but slightly lesser comeback record.

Subban continued:

"One thing you're guaranteed is to be entertained. I was entertained last night. But right now, Colorado's got the edge, and I don't see the Rangers beating them in a potential Stanley Cup matchup."

The crux of P.K. Subban's argument lies in the performance of Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. While acknowledging Shesterkin's ability to "steal" games, Subban suggested that the Rangers' success hinges too heavily on his performance. Without Shesterkin's heroics, the outcome of recent matchups, including their victory over the Avalanche, may have been different.

Subban concluded:

"For all those Rangers fans, you're amongst the best teams in the league. Don't get too infested with this President's Trophy."

What do you think of P.K. Subban's comments on the New York Rangers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.