"They called him PK Slewban" - Paul Bissonnette claims PK Subban was accused of intentionally slew-footing players

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette, on The Pat McAfee Show, made claims about PK Subban’s playing style.

Bissonnette alleged that Subban developed a reputation among players for intentionally slew-footing opponents.

Slew-footing is when a player uses their foot or leg to knock an opponent's skates out from under them from behind, causing them to fall backward.

It's considered a dangerous play that can result in knee, ankle or head injuries for the player being taken down. According to Bissonnette, Subban’s apparent tendency to slew-foot led to other players giving him the nickname “PK Slewban”.

"They started calling him PK Slewban, he wouldn't mind giving the old little slew foot behind guy's legs, which hey man all fair and love and war," Paul Bissonnette said on the show.

"Slew foot you ever see, you ever Slew foot, it's a bit of greasy play, it's a greasy, ask him why they called him PK Slewban next time he comes on."

Bissonnette suggested that Subban's slew-footing may have been a tactic he adopted later in his career to compensate as he aged to match up against younger, faster opponents.

"It doesn't matter what side you're on but you know the minute you tap the back of the boot a with a hockey skate on, the guy's going a** over teac," Bissonnette said.

"So that's people started accusing him of doing a little bit too much of that later in his career in a way to maybe keep up and pin in these young guys.”

The NHL has cracked down on slew-footing in recent years, so any instances could lead to suspensions as well.

Paul Bissonnette’s take on Coyotes relocation and new owner Ryan Smith

Paul Bissonnette also shared his thoughts on the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes with Pat McAfee.

Bissonnette, who has been closely associated with the franchise, both as a player and in a media capacity, expressed that while the move may seem sudden, it wasn't entirely unexpected.

He highlighted the unsustainable nature of the Coyotes playing out of the Mullett Arena in Tempe, a college rink with a capacity of only 5,000 seats. Regarding the team's new owner, Ryan Smith, Bissonnette spoke highly of him.

“He's an incredible Sports owner in the NBA and I think he's got a lot of bright Amazing Ideas and how to also grow it from a hockey Community sense.” Paul Bissonnette said.

He also touched on the reasons behind the lack of public information surrounding the relocation, attributing it to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's preference for keeping such matters under wraps until a final decision is made.

While critics may question the viability of the Utah market based on its size, Bissonnette is optimistic about the future of hockey in Utah under Smith's ownership.

