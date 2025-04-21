"They did a good job selling": Brady Tkachuk, HC Travis Green admit Senators' penalty problem resulted in 6-2 shellacking by Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators lost 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Ottawa outshot Toronto 33-24 but still came up short, as penalties were a big problem for the Senators.

Ad

They took 38 penalty minutes and gave Toronto six power plays. The Maple Leafs scored three times with the man advantage.

Brady Tkachuk spoke to the media after the game, where he shared the reason for the loss.

"Obviously not the result that we want but it's clear as day what the issue is," Tkachuk said. "We took some penalties, they scored on it, and that's the game. That's on us. We got to be more disciplined..."

Ad

Trending

Tkachuk admitted that the team got careless with their sticks and checks and that they need to stay under control.

"I think we just got a little careless. Sticks, cross-checks, pushes — whatever you want to call it," Tkachuk said. "Sometimes that just happens, but we need to be more disciplined."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ottawa played a physical game and had more hits than Toronto. The Senators finished with 56 hits compared to 30 by the Maple Leafs. But that physical edge led to penalty trouble. Players like Tim Stützle and Ridly Greig were sent to the box. Other Senators penalized included Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, and T.J. Kleven.

Speaking to the press after the game, Senators coach Travis Green also shared his thoughts.

"We definitely have to stay out of the box," Green said, via mapleleafshotstove.com. "I’ll say that. At the end of the game, it can get a little out of hand once in a while.

Ad

"I thought there were a couple of calls that they did a good job selling. It’s tough on the refs. We can’t take that many penalties, for sure."

Senators coach Green talked about their 5-on-5 play against Toronto

Toronto made the most of Ottawa’s mistakes. Mitch Marner led the Leafs with three points. Anthony Stolarz stopped 31 shots on goal. Ottawa failed to score on both of its power plays. Their special teams did not match Toronto’s, and that also made a difference in the result.

Ad

"We have a lot of guys who haven’t played in the playoffs, but 5-on-5, I liked our game." Green said, via NHL.com.

Game 2 on Tuesday will be important for the Senators. It will also be played in Scotiabank Arena, with many fans in blue jerseys cheering for the Leafs. So the Ottawa players will need to control their emotions, and their physical game must not lead to penalties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama