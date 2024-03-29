"They are not happy how the team play all year": Evgeni Malkin on his parents who attended their first Penguins game since COVID-19 pandemic

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar forward Evgeni Malkin spoke to a member of "Pens Inside Scoop" about his parents not being able to see his team play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Malkin said many things regarding his parents' situation and how it affected him throughout the process.

Also, the fact that his parents live in a town in Russia makes it difficult for him to endure, but, plays with poise in every game, knowing they are watching on television during the wee hours.

"Before the game tonight, they were so excited. They want to watch a live game, finally," Malkin said. "I know they watch every game from the Internet, they wake up at 3 AM in my hometown and they watch every game, they know everything."

Malkin further touched upon his parents' desire to see Penguins reach the playoffs.

"Of course, they are not happy how the team play all year, they want us to make the playoffs, for sure. But we work next year together," Malkin added.

This statement comes from the point that the Penguins team has struggled this year, but is still pushing to make the playoffs.

Malkin has played 72 games this season, with 21 and 34 assists, tallying 55 points. He has a minus-1 rating, courtesy of the less offensive game due to the team's struggles.

In a final statement, Evgeni Malkin describes the emotions he and his parents felt when arriving in the city of Pittsburgh.

"They come yesterday and they haven’t been here since I think 2018 or 19," Malkin added. "It’s a long time ago, and it probably gives me a little more emotion, and it works, you know? I’m so mad they did not come in like, October or November."

Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins take down a non-playoff team in fashion

The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Thursday night tilt between the two clubs.

With no one scoring in the first period, the game got intense in the second frame of 20 minutes as Columbus opened the scoring, and then Evgeni Malkin tied the game at 1-1. Cole Sillinger of the Blue Jackets scored to take the lead; however, Malkin scored another to tie the game again.

It was, however, the efforts of captain and superstar Sydney Crosby, who had two assists in the game that led to the game-winning goal by Drew O'Connor, 35 seconds into the third period, where it stood final.

The Penguin's next game is against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday (March 30) in a back-to-back matinee on Columbus ice.