"They say he's the Michael Jordan of hockey": Rapper Juicy J fails to remember Alex Ovechkin's name during his first time at a hockey game

Rapper Juicy J, known for his hit song "Bandz A Make Her Dance," joined Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals during their final home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Ad

J was accompanied by his older brother and fellow rapper Project Pat. Both sported custom Capitals Black Screaming Eagle jerseys given by the team ahead of Project Pat's upcoming live concert in DC.

Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychyrun performed dance moves to "Bandz A Make Her Dance." After the rest of the Capitals squad skated onto the ice, exchanging first bumps with the rappers as they passed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Bandz A Make Her Dance," a 12-year-old song, has recently surged in popularity among fans largely due to Ovechkin and the Capitals. When asked if he was surprised by the song's recent internet resurgence, Juicy J expressed shock, noting that TikTok had gone wild with it.

I'm so surprised. TikTok went crazy. Then people start calling me, “Hey man, this hockey team, Capitals, they love your music," said Juicy J.“Hey man, the guy, they call the guy, the main player, the star of the team. I forgot his name, sorry. (Alex Ovechkin) Yeah, yep. They say he's the Michael Jordan of hockey. And it's my first time at a hockey game, so I don't know anybody in hockey, so I was like, 'Holy sh*t.'”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Juicy J, attending his first hockey game, was unfamiliar with the sport but began researching after seeing the song's growing popularity on TikTok, leading to his first appearance at the game.

Also Read: Alex Ovechkin vibes to Juicy J's "Bandz a make her dance" at Boston bar with Caps teammates

Alex Ovechkin increases his goal tally in loss to Blue Jackets

Alex Ovechkin scored his 896th career goal in a 4-1 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer increased his season tally to 43 goals after 63 games.

Ad

Despite the loss, the Caps remain the top team in the East with 109 points and a 50-21-9 record.

Meanwhile, the win for the Blue Jackets helped them gain in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. Columbus improved its record to 39-33-9, trailing the second-placed Montreal Canadiens by three points. Both clubs have two games left in the season.

The Blue Jackets will be up against the Philadelphia Flyers next on Tuesday before finishing their season against the NY Islanders on Thursday, April 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama