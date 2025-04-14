"They say he's the Michael Jordan of hockey": Rapper Juicy J fails to remember Alex Ovechkin's name during his first time at a hockey game

Rapper Juicy J, known for his hit song "Bandz A Make Her Dance," joined Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals during their final home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
J was accompanied by his older brother and fellow rapper Project Pat. Both sported custom Capitals Black Screaming Eagle jerseys given by the team ahead of Project Pat's upcoming live concert in DC.
Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychyrun performed dance moves to "Bandz A Make Her Dance." After the rest of the Capitals squad skated onto the ice, exchanging first bumps with the rappers as they passed.
"Bandz A Make Her Dance," a 12-year-old song, has recently surged in popularity among fans largely due to Ovechkin and the Capitals. When asked if he was surprised by the song's recent internet resurgence, Juicy J expressed shock, noting that TikTok had gone wild with it.
I'm so surprised. TikTok went crazy. Then people start calling me, “Hey man, this hockey team, Capitals, they love your music," said Juicy J.“Hey man, the guy, they call the guy, the main player, the star of the team. I forgot his name, sorry. (Alex Ovechkin) Yeah, yep. They say he's the Michael Jordan of hockey. And it's my first time at a hockey game, so I don't know anybody in hockey, so I was like, 'Holy sh*t.'”
Juicy J, attending his first hockey game, was unfamiliar with the sport but began researching after seeing the song's growing popularity on TikTok, leading to his first appearance at the game.
Alex Ovechkin increases his goal tally in loss to Blue Jackets
Alex Ovechkin scored his 896th career goal in a 4-1 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer increased his season tally to 43 goals after 63 games.
Despite the loss, the Caps remain the top team in the East with 109 points and a 50-21-9 record.
Meanwhile, the win for the Blue Jackets helped them gain in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. Columbus improved its record to 39-33-9, trailing the second-placed Montreal Canadiens by three points. Both clubs have two games left in the season.
The Blue Jackets will be up against the Philadelphia Flyers next on Tuesday before finishing their season against the NY Islanders on Thursday, April 17.
