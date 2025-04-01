WATCH: Alex Ovechkin vibes to Juicy J's "Bandz a make her dance" at Boston bar with Caps teammates

Alex Ovechkin collected three points through a goal and two assists in the Washington Capitals 8-5 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. With this goal, Ovechkin's career tally increased to 890, leaving him just five goals shy of surpassing Wayne Gretzky's NHL record. The Capitals have secured a playoff spot, partly thanks to Ovechkin's remarkable campaign.

Alex Ovechkin was snapped celebrating with his Capitals teammates at a bar in Boston, where they vibed on Juicy J's hit song "Bandz a make her dance."

Watch the video here:

The evening also held a special moment for young forward Ryan Leonard, who joined Ovechkin and his Capitals teammates at the bar.

Leonard signed an entry-level contract with the Capitals following Boston College's exit from the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Denver University in the regional final on Sunday.

Leonard was drafted No. 8 overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL draft. The 20-year-old Amherst, Massachusetts native is expected to make his NHL debut when the Capitals travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

David Pastrnak opens up about Alex Ovechkin's goal record ahead of matchup

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak recently shared his thoughts on Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of the NHL's goal-scoring record ahead of the Bruins-Capitals matchup.

Pastrnak acknowledged the difficulty of scoring in the league and praised "The Great Eight" for his consistent ability to score over the past two decades. He said:

"We all know how hard it is to score in this league, and you know he's been doing it for over two decades," Pastrnak said. "And, uh, like you said, the way he found a way, uh, you know, every year he scores different goals. And, you know, you obviously see way less one-time goals from him and guys taking him away, and he still finds a way."

"So it's impressive, and, uh, you know, it's motivational to see him keep scoring all those goals. So, uh, yeah, it's, you know, it's definitely a special goal scorer, and, uh, you know, he's going to break it soon," Pstrnak added.

The Boston Bruins are currently on an eight-game winless streak and trail by eight points for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

