"They've made a strong offer": Elliotte Friedman offers insight into Mikko Rantanen's trade talks with Carolina Hurricanes

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the trade talks between Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes. The Colorado Avalanche traded Rantanen, whose contract expires at the end of the season, in a shock move on Jan. 24.

Speaking on “NHL Tonight: First Shift” on Tuesday, Friedman said that the ball was in Rantanen’s court.

"The Hurricanes are waiting for Rantanen to give them any kind of indication of which way he's leaning," Friedman said.

The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly offered Rantanen an eight-year, $13-million AAV contract and are waiting for his response.

“They've made a strong offer right away,” Friedman said. “But I think the biggest question is; what is Rantanen’s timeline? That becomes the number one thing. Is he going to be in a position to give them an answer before next Friday? And if the answer to that is no, then how do the Hurricanes feel?”

Next Friday, Mar. 7, is the trade deadline for the NHL. Friedman speculated on what the Hurricanes would decide if Rantanen turned down their offer.

“Do they take their chances?” Friedman said. “Do they believe they can convince him? Do they say, ‘You know what? We'll go for the Cup and see what chips fall?’ So there's two big decisions here, first, Rantanen; and second, the Hurricanes."

Friedman also said that the Hurricanes were the only team able to offer Rantanen an eight-year deal right now, which might influence his decision.

“They're the one team that can offer them eight years," Friedman added. "And if you do the math … the big contract you can get in free agency is seven times 14, that's 98 million. By having the eighth year, the Hurricanes can beat that, and they have.”

Elliotte Friedman claims Mikko Rantanen-Carolina Hurricanes negotiations will affect other teams

Elliotte Friedman pointed out that other franchises in the league were holding back, hoping that Mikko Rantanen might become available before the trade deadline.

"I do think that there are teams who are looking at it and saying, maybe we don't make our biggest move until we know for sure what his situation is," Friedman said on Monday’s edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast he hosts.

On Tuesday, he also talked about Rantanen not having had a chance to settle down in Carolina, which might be why he is hesitating to sign on with them long-term.

