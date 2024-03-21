"They don't wanna be in a lawsuit": Fans react to Bill Daly's "shocking" denial of hockey's physicality being linked to CTE in players

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly was asked if the National Hockey League's stance had shifted due to new medical studies linking CTE to repeated head trauma in hockey players.

Frank Seravalli, president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, took to X/Twitter to ask Daly about the league and CTE.

According to the post, Bill Daly responded by declining the claims and suggesting that there is still a need for more conclusive scientific evidence before there is any change in the NHL's position regarding the connection between CTE and head injuries in hockey.

"Asked Bill Daly whether the #NHL’s viewpoint has changed with additional medical studies that show a definitive link between CTE and repeated blows to the head. “No,” Daly said. “I think the science is still lacking.”

NHL fans on X reacted to Bill Daly's denial of the link between hockey's physicality and CTE in players, with one expressing:

"All because they don’t wanna be in a lawsuit sad."

One expressed their frustration with the NHL for denying the existence of brain injuries from hits, commenting:

Most of the reaction from fans reflected disappointment and criticism towards Bill Dally and the NHL for their stance on the link between hockey's physicality and CTE in players:

Here are some more reactions on X:

Following the death of Chirs Simon, who breathed his last at the age of 52, the topic of CTE has come to light. Simon died by suicide, according to his family, and they blamed his death on CTE, a fatal disease caused by repeated head trauma:

"The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE, which unfortunately resulted in his death," the statement, provided by Simon's former agent, Paul Theofanous, on behalf of Simon's family, read.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly speaks on Arizona Coyotes' relocation plans

The Arizona Coyotes received a land appraisal in Phoenix for a new area. The auction for the land will be advertised for 10 weeks before it takes place, most likely in May and June.

Daly was recently asked about the Coyotes' potential relocation. The NHL Deputy Commissioner suggested that if the club does not secure land in an auction in June, the chances of the team moving elsewhere are slim, implying that the Coyotes may continue to play at Mullette Arena for a while.

Moreover, both Bill Daly and Gary Bettman have avoided setting a specific deadline for a potential Coyotes relocation decision. However, Daly did acknowledge that "it's getting late," indicating a sense of urgency or time pressure surrounding the situation.