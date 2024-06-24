"Things that will age like rotten milk": Fans mock Matthew Tkachuk claim of playing in "loudest rink" Amerant Arena for Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk anticipates that the Amerant Arena will reach its peak volume when they host the Edmonton Oilers for a decisive Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

The Panthers had the opportunity to close out the series when they went up 3-0. But in the last three games, the Cats wilted, and now they're under significant pressure to prevent a reverse sweep and lose the Cup for the second straight year.

The crowd at Rogers Place played a key role in the Oilers' victories in Games 4 and 6, helping them stay alive and avoid being swept in the final.

Matthew Tkachuk anticipates a similar level of support from the Florida crowd as they hit the ice one last time this season. When asked about his expectations from the crowd on Monday night, Tkachuk made a bold claim (via TSN's Kenzie Lalonde):

“It will probably be the loudest rink I’ve ever played in in my entire life.”

NHL fans on X/Twitter didn't seem too concerned about Matthew Tkachuk's assertion of playing in the "loudest rink" at the Amerant Bank Arena, though, as they mocked the forward for his comment.

"Things that will age like rotten milk"

"Didn’t he just play at that rink? It was in Edmonton. Gonna be hard to top the GM 6 crowd. Only way to do it is to win"

"I hate the Oilers but must say yeh Florida fans will not beat the Edmonton crowd. Florida game 7 crowd won't come close to Canucks game 1 round 1 lol," one Canucks fan commented.

"Hahahaha. I mean to be fair he didn’t show up for game 6 and missed it. That was the loudest barn he’ll ever be in if he showed up" another posted.

"They can’t even get butts in seats for the finals, how are they supposed to get that level of atmosphere? Edmonton has been miles ahead of them on this front, and it’s not even a contest," another X user opined.

"He’s already played in the loudest rink in his life - Friday night. Get a grip - he ain’t hearing that kind of roar in Florida," one tweeted.

Matthew Tkachuk optimistic about entering high-stakes Game 7

While acknowledging the positive aspects that contributed to the Panthers' earlier wins in the series, Matthew Tkachuk emphasized the importance of approaching the final Game 7 with a fresh mindset, aiming to secure the win and finish the job they left last season.

"It's even right now," Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said (via NHL.com). "It doesn't matter what has happened to get to this point. You forget everything that's happened throughout this whole season really. The whole season comes down to one game at home"

"How could you not be so jacked up for this? This is an absolutely an incredible, incredible opportunity. So, yes, you want to recognize or remember some of the good things that helped you beat these guys earlier in the series, but I don't know, I'm trying to forget all of it. Just go in there and win this one game," he added.

There have been 17 instances where the Stanley Cup Final has gone to a Game 7 since 1942. However, the Oilers will look to become the first team to win the Cup after trailing 3-0 since the Maple Leafs in 1942.

Each Game 7 brings a unique blend of pressure, skill and determination as the Oilers and the Panthers battle it out for the ultimate prize in hockey on Monday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Has any NHL team come back from 3-0 in Stanley Cup Final