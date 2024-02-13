"This is abhorrent": Fans react to podcast clip making suicide remark regarding Patrik Laine's absence

NHL fans on social media reacted to a podcast clip that made a suicide remark regarding Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets amid his absence from the team to focus on his mental health.

Laine recently announced that he would be joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to address his mental health. The program would allow him to gradually return to team activities, including practices and games, as deemed appropriate by the administration.

Patrik Laine's decision, though, did not sit well with some of the Blue Jackets fans, who expressed their criticism toward the player. During a recent B&B Round Table podcast, one of the hosts made insensitive remarks about the forward's situation:

"Laine's out because he was contemplating a Remington retirement"

The term "Remington retirement" refers to someone taking their own life or committing suicide.

Responding to the clip from the podcast, Laine said:

"This is just not okay"

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, voiced their opinion and lambasted the host for making such remarks against the player.

Amanda Stein, a reporter for the New Jersey Devils tweeted:

"This is abhorrent. Patrick, take all the time you need, take care of yourself and know so many in our NHL community are here to uplift you."

Hockey insider Chris Johnston chimed in:

"This is utter garbage, Patrik. Sending you my best. Take the time you need to do what's best for you and your family."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

The 25-year-old forward has been dealing with injuries since joining the Blue Jackets in 2021, including a recent clavicle fracture sustained in December 2023. The latest setback adds to a string of injuries that have limited his playing time to only 18 games this season and taken a toll on his mental and emotional state.

Back in January, Patrick Laine released a statement on Instagram in which he expressed his need to prioritize his mental health amid an injury-riddled stint with the Blue Jackets.

How has Patrik Laine fared this season?

Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals

Patrik Laine has been in and out of the Blue Jackets lineup all season. This season, the 25-year-old forward has racked up nine points through six goals and three assists in 18 games.

He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL draft. Laine played for five years with the Jets before joining the Blue Jackets in the 2021–22 season.

Overall, the 25-year-old forward has garnered 388 points through 204 goals and 284 assists in 480 career games.