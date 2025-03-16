"This is the best ever": Kevin Fiala's wife Jessica melts over 'Masie-Mae Fiala' custom Funko Pop! figure

On Saturday, Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala’s wife, Jessica, shared a snap of a custom Funko Pop! figure she received. Jessica was ecstatic with the figurine and shared her excitement on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Funko offers a "Pop! Yourself" service, which allows customers to design custom figures. The personalized pink Funko Pop! resembled her daughter Masie-Mae, and the box read “Masie-Mae Fiala” on the label.

In the caption, Jessica wrote:

“This is the best ever,” followed by a teary eyed emoji and a red heart.

“Thank you thank you!” she added.

via Instagram /@jessicaafiala

Masie-Mae Fiala is 10 months old. Jessica and Kevin Fiala welcomed their daughter last year in May. The couple announced the news on their Instagram with a special family picture from the hospital.

Ad

Trending

In the picture, Jessica can be seen holding Masie-Mae in her arms while Kevin leans over his wife and daughter. The LA Kings forward wrote in the caption:

“Can’t describe this feeling! I could not be more happy, you beeing the mom of my daughter! @jessicaafiala you are the best! Welcome Masie-Mae to the world! I promise you that mom and dad will always love you!”

Ad

Ad

Kevin Fiala’s wife Jessica enjoys weekend with friends

Last week, Jessica linked up with several partners of LA Kings players, including Anze Kopitar’s wife, Ines, for a girls day out. On Thursday, she shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram featuring some of the special moments.

One of the photos showed Jessica taking a close-up selfie with two of her friends, all dressed in elegant evening outfits. Another saw the girl group posing together in a restaurant, with some wearing black and others in white.

Ad

“Want this weekend every weekend. 👰🏼‍♀️👰🏻‍♀️👰🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the post.

In the next image, Jessica and her friends can be seen sitting at a bar. Another click showed the group at a bar counter, wearing pink and white caps while chatting.

Ad

One of the photos featured Jessica and a friend at the bar, raising their hands as they laughed and talked. She also posted a selfie with her friend, with Jessica in a yellow dress and her friend in pink.

Another click captured Jessica and two friends sitting outdoors at a table with a decorated cake in front of them. The final images saw the entire group posing at the bar, all wearing matching pink and white caps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama