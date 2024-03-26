"This is a clown looking for attention": NHL fans slam analyst for unfair criticism of Zach Hyman

NHL fans are rallying in support of Zach Hyman amid criticism from hockey analyst Andrew Berkshire, who suggested that Hyman's success was somehow diminished due to his family's wealth.

Berkshire's remarks sparked reactions from fans and analysts, with many criticizing him for being unfair and inaccurate.

Chris Johnston, an NHL Insider for The Athletic NHL, was among those who came to Hyman's defense, emphasizing the undeniable amount of hard work that went into his accomplishments. Johnston's statement resonated with fans, who supported Hyman and pushed back against Berkshire's narrative.

One fan remarked,

"Virtually everyone supports Hyman, social media distorts stuff like this. This is a clown looking for attention."

Another fan echoed Johnston's sentiment, stating,

"Well said Chris. I just meant the support for Hyman wasn’t giving the post so much transaction."

A third fan highlighted the complexity of individual backgrounds, arguing,

"I think it's pretty simple. All people have different backgrounds. It's what they do in the moment that matters. If 50 goals were as simple as resources and linemates then there would be a lot more 50 goal scorers that had played with Crosby, Ovi, and yes even Matthews.

Yet another fan emphasized Hyman's status as a professional athlete, stating,

"It's hard to imagine we have come to this. HYMAN IS AN ATHLETE, a professional one at that. He is amongst the elite plane and simple. His achievements are earned!!"

Zach Hyman joins elite NHL 50-goal club

Zach Hyman recently joined the elite ranks of NHL players who have scored 50 goals in a single season. He achieved this milestone against the Ottawa Senators, marking his 99th goal in NHL history.

Zach Hyman's feat occurred 3:34 into the second period, deflecting a pass from Connor McDavid. Notably, Hyman's journey to 50 goals took him 68 games, a commendable accomplishment.

His season has been remarkable, leading the league in 5v5 goals per hour rate with 1.91, surpassing even Auston Matthews. Prior to his tenure with the Oilers, Hyman's highest goal count was 22, achieved during his time at the University of Michigan.

At 31 years and 289 days old, Hyman is the third-oldest player in NHL history to achieve this milestone, joining a prestigious list of players including Alex Ovechkin and Phil Esposito. With 13 games remaining in the season, Hyman is on pace to reach 58 goals, coming tantalizingly close to the coveted 60-goal mark.