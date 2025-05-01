"This was all consensual. I enjoyed it": Video of woman alleging sexual assault by Hockey Canada players presented during trial

On the third day of the trial, addressing sexual assault against five alleged former players from Hockey Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team, jurors examined a collection of evidence, including hotel security recordings, cellphone videos, and photographs gathered during the investigation.
According to a report from Rick Westhead of TSN, Assistant Crown Prosecutor Heather Donkers presented hotel surveillance clips, cellphone records, text conversations, and photographs, with London Police Detective Tiffany Waque explaining each item.
A cellphone video was captured of Michael McLeod's device, one of the alleged players, showing an off-camera male asking the woman, identified as E.M. in the investigation, if she was at ease, and she affirmed she was.
Another video depicted E.M. with a towel around her midsection, confirming the encounter was consensual:
"Yeah, I’m okay,” E.M. responded. This was all consensual,” E.M. said. “I enjoyed it. Are you filming this? You are so paranoid. I’m so sober — that’s why I can’t do this right now."
Additionally, the text messages from that night included a suggestion to visit a strip club and a proposal from McLeod for a three-way encounter, with a reply from Carter Hart's phone indicating agreement.
Donkers stated that further texts would be reviewed, including group chats from players involving team members in the investigation. The trial continues with more evidence expected.
Also Read: Hockey Canada sexual assault case: Mistrial declared in proceedings involving Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, and other ex-NHLers
Taylor Raddysh claims no recollection of alleged acts from 2018 during the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial
On Wednesday, Washington Capitals forward Taylor Raddysh testified remotely in the sexual assault trial involving five former teammates from Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team.
Rick Westhead reported Raddysh became the first team member to provide sworn testimony in the case after appearing via video ahead of the Caps' first-round playoff series game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Raddysh shared that he had limited memory of the events from 2018, when the alleged assault occurred in a hotel room in London, Ontario. He recalled briefly visiting the hotel room of teammate Michael McLeod after a night of celebration following a Hockey Canada gala night.
When questioned about what he saw, Taylor Raddysh indicated his memory was unclear. He remembered a woman in the room, but could not recall the details, like whether she was clothed.
“I don’t have any recollection of what I saw in that room,” Raddysh said via TSN.
Raddysh also discussed a text conversation he had with McLeod on June 19, 2018. The 27-year-old is scheduled to continue his testimony on Thursday morning.
Also Read: Hockey Canada sexual assault trial: Avs' Cale Makar reportedly among 14 NHL players who may be called to testify as witnesses
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama