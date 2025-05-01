"This was all consensual. I enjoyed it": Video of woman alleging sexual assault by Hockey Canada players presented during trial

On the third day of the trial, addressing sexual assault against five alleged former players from Hockey Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team, jurors examined a collection of evidence, including hotel security recordings, cellphone videos, and photographs gathered during the investigation.

Ad

According to a report from Rick Westhead of TSN, Assistant Crown Prosecutor Heather Donkers presented hotel surveillance clips, cellphone records, text conversations, and photographs, with London Police Detective Tiffany Waque explaining each item.

A cellphone video was captured of Michael McLeod's device, one of the alleged players, showing an off-camera male asking the woman, identified as E.M. in the investigation, if she was at ease, and she affirmed she was.

Ad

Trending

Another video depicted E.M. with a towel around her midsection, confirming the encounter was consensual:

"Yeah, I’m okay,” E.M. responded. This was all consensual,” E.M. said. “I enjoyed it. Are you filming this? You are so paranoid. I’m so sober — that’s why I can’t do this right now."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the text messages from that night included a suggestion to visit a strip club and a proposal from McLeod for a three-way encounter, with a reply from Carter Hart's phone indicating agreement.

Donkers stated that further texts would be reviewed, including group chats from players involving team members in the investigation. The trial continues with more evidence expected.

Also Read: Hockey Canada sexual assault case: Mistrial declared in proceedings involving Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, and other ex-NHLers

Ad

Taylor Raddysh claims no recollection of alleged acts from 2018 during the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

On Wednesday, Washington Capitals forward Taylor Raddysh testified remotely in the sexual assault trial involving five former teammates from Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team.

Rick Westhead reported Raddysh became the first team member to provide sworn testimony in the case after appearing via video ahead of the Caps' first-round playoff series game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ad

Raddysh shared that he had limited memory of the events from 2018, when the alleged assault occurred in a hotel room in London, Ontario. He recalled briefly visiting the hotel room of teammate Michael McLeod after a night of celebration following a Hockey Canada gala night.

When questioned about what he saw, Taylor Raddysh indicated his memory was unclear. He remembered a woman in the room, but could not recall the details, like whether she was clothed.

Ad

“I don’t have any recollection of what I saw in that room,” Raddysh said via TSN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raddysh also discussed a text conversation he had with McLeod on June 19, 2018. The 27-year-old is scheduled to continue his testimony on Thursday morning.

Also Read: Hockey Canada sexual assault trial: Avs' Cale Makar reportedly among 14 NHL players who may be called to testify as witnesses

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama