"This could end in the legal octagon" - NHL insider believes Arizona Coyotes' future could be marred with legal controversy

The future of the Arizona Coyotes has been a contentious issue in the NHL for a while now. Presently, the team is playing at Mullett Arena, which is a college arena and also the home of Arizona State University.

Initially, it was hoped that the team would only play there temporarily, but as of now, the Coyotes have not finalized any location to construct a new arena.

With Arizona still without an arena, there is a chance the team gets relocated. But, according to Sportsnet's NHL insider Eliotte Friedman, the team's relocation could end in a legal battle.

"Bettman’s a lawyer, a good one. This seems like Meruelo’s last stand. When it comes to the Coyotes, deadlines have proven to be … flexible," Friedman said.

"The NHL doesn’t want this ownership to end the season without a legitimate, detailed plan. Whether a sale or relocation or Meruelo says, Wolf of Wall Street style, “I’m not leaving!” it’s going to be complicated. Meruelo’s a fighter, and Bettman knows this could end in the legal octagon.

"The commish isn’t going to say or do anything Meruelo can use against him. He’s going to make sure no one can argue the NHL wasn’t anything but 100 per cent supportive even though more and more it looks like the league’s lost faith," he added.

If the Coyotes do relocate, Salt Lake City, Utah is likely the destination for Arizona. However, as Friedman reports, this legal battle will take a bit of time.

NHLPA frustrated with Arizona Coyotes

At the NHL All-Star game over the weekend, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh says the team needs to relocate.

"If there's no plan in Arizona, I would encourage a move to another location, absolutely," said Walsh, via ESPN. "I think the league feels that Arizona is a good market and I can understand that. The issue I have, and the players have, is how long do you wait to get a home? They're playing in a college arena and they're the second tenant in that arena. This is not the way to run a business."

Walsh later added:

"I'm extremely disappointed in the ownership of Arizona and the president of Arizona. We have a team in Arizona that doesn't seem interested in having conversation with the union who represents the players that play on that team."

Walsh also added that an NHL team must play in a full-size arena rather than a college arena, which affects revenue for both players and the league.