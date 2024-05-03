"This guy is a huge diver": NHL fans react to Brad Marchand hitting the ice after Max Domi shove 

NHL fans online reacted to Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand falling to the ice after a shove from Toronto Maple Leafs' Max Domi during Game 6 of their Round 1 playoff series on Thursday night.

The incident unfolded during the first period when Marchand was talking to the linesman, at that moment, Domi came up and pushed the Bruins captain with his right glove.

Marchand went down quickly, leading NHL fans to quickly label him as a diver, a sentiment that has been consistent among fans throughout the series.

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans on X/Twitter reacted to Marchand going down after a shove from Domi.

One fan tweeted:

"Holy sh*t this guy is a huge diver."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in with their opinion:

"I mean getting shoved after the whistle while talking to an official isn’t exactly something he’s expecting"

Expand Tweet

Here are some other top reactions on X:

"Ya man, real tough guy move pushing a guy when he’s not looking. Awesome stuff. Can’t believe guys are proud of that move," one fan wrote.

"Marchand with the clear flop lmaoooo," one X user said.

"at this point in his long career, you gotta respect that Marchand doesn't care what you think about his diving, theatrics and dirty play. Just goes 100% on it each game. What's crazy, refs are equally respectful to him," another fan posted.

"How is he in the league she can’t even stay on his skates man," one posted.

Before this play, Brad Marchand was given a two-minute minor roughing against Tyler Bertuzzi near the boards.

Brad Marchand acknowledges Leafs were better than Bruins in Game 5

The Boston Bruins lost Game 5, 2-1 in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at TD Garden. The game resulted in the Leafs avoiding elimination and taking the series to Game 6.

Marchand reflected on the loss and reckoned that Toronto was determined to give their all in the end and outperformed the Bruins in Game 5:

"They were better. They came in, and they were willing to leave it all on the line. And we needed to be better than we were; it's that simple," Marchand said after the game. "They were prepared to play and start the game. and we weren't. Unfortunately, we never really kind of got it together throughout the game."

Brad Marchand has eight points through three goals and five assists in as many games in the playoffs so far.