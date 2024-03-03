"This guy is such a whiner": NHL fans react as Sheldon Keefe raises concerns over injuries following Matt Rempe's latest fight

Sheldon Keefe, head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, expressed concern over the recent fight between Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves during the Leafs' 4-3 win against the New York Rangers.

Keefe revealed that Ilya Lyubushkin had sustained a head injury in the second period. The consequences of Matt Rempe's hit were felt in the third period, as a physical altercation broke out with Ryan Reaves stepping up to confront Rempe.

“We’re starting to get up injuring players as many as the fights now” Keefe said in the post-game interview.

This statement from Keefe has sparked plenty of reaction from NHL fans on social media. One fan commented:

“This guy is such a whiner”

Another fan wrote:

“Make hockey violent again” was the message coming from this same team 2 months ago.”

Here are some other fan reactions:

Sheldon Keefe shares his opinion on Ilya Lyubushkin’s injury and Matt Rempe's hit

Sheldon Keefe expressed concern over Ilya Lyubushkin’s injury during the post-game interview. The Maple Leafs reacquired the defenseman Lyubushkin in a three-way trade just two days ago.

"He didn’t finish the game. He has a head injury. We will have to get him figured out," Keefe disclosed regarding Lyubushkin's status. "He comes a long way, leaves his feet, and hits him in the head. Injury."

The Maple Leafs HC appreciated Reaves’s response to confront Matt Rempe:

"I thought it was good, especially considering the guy (Matt Rempe) knocked one of our guys out of the game. Injuring players is starting to get up to as many as the fights now. I liked that Reavo stepped up."

Despite the injuries, Keefe praised the team’s performance:

"It is a good game both ways," he noted. "I liked a lot of things about our game. I thought our guys played hard and found ways to score against a good defensive team and a good goaltender. It was a good game."

The Maple Leafs are 35-17-8 and next face the 35-13-14 Boston Bruins on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. They're currently third in the Atlantic Division with 78 points and 6 points needed to catch up with the Bruins for the second.