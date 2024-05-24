"This is what happens when you make Brady Tkachuk captain": Fans berate Team USA after QFs exit in 2024 IIHF Worlds

Brady Tkachuk led Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Championships. Despite his effort, the journey was cut short after Czechia clinched a narrow 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals, dashing the ͏hopes of securing ͏gold.

Tkachuk scored seven goals and 13 points in eight games, while Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson contributed nine and four points, respectively.

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha scored the decisive goal for Czechia, tipping in David Spacek's shot off Brock Nelson's stick and into the net off his hip. The Americans struggled to beat Czech goalie Lukas Dostal, who made 36 saves for the shutout.

X (formerly Twitter) lit up with reactions following the USA's unexpected exit from the 2024 IIHF World Championships, echoing disappointment over captain Brady Tkachuk, as fans commented:

"This is what happens when you make Brady Tkachuk captain"

Another fan also echoed the same sentiment:

"Brady Tkachuk might be the greatest leader to never lead his team anywhere."

Fans also expressed their disappointment over the loss.

"USA just have losing culture in international hockey." one fan said

"USA su**s so bad." another fan reacted

"Not going to win if you can’t score." one fan commented

"This team should have been able to win." one fan chimed in

Some fans expressed anger and disappointment toward Cole Caufield.

"This is what Happens when cole caufield is your teamate. You get that loser mentality." one fan said

"Cole Caufield was a -1 in a 10-1 US win." another fan said.

Cole Caufield and Brady Tkachuk address USA's quarterfinal loss

Despite outshooting Czechia 36–28, the Americans couldn't find the back of ͏the net. Cole Caufield reflected on this in the post-game interview:

“We just didn’t get the job done,” Caufield said. “No goals. I think we tried to compete as hard as we could and I thought we gave it to them in the third. Credit to Dostál, he played well tonight.”

Brady Tkachuk reflected on the loss after the game:

“It’s tough to answer that question right now," Tkachuk said. "It’s going to take a little time to reflect. I mean, they just had a lot of numbers everywhere. They congested play in the zones – they played a great game.”

Tkachuk also commented on the game's physicality, especially his battles with Czech defenseman Radko Gudas.

“That’s his type of game and my type of game is to get to the net, try to bring it and try to drag guys into the fight, so credit to him,” Tkachuk added.

Despite the loss, both players valued the experience.

“It was exciting for both teams,” said Caufield.

“It’s always an honor to be able to represent the USA, I just really wish we’d been able to bring home a gold medal,” Tkachuk added.

The loss marks the earliest exit for the USA in five years, extending their gold medal drought at this tournament to 91 years. In the semifinals, Czechia will face Sweden, while Canada will take on Switzerland.